Georgia School of Orthodontics Expands Role of President and Board Chairman

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Kluender, DDS, MS has assumed a full-time position at Georgia School of Orthodontics' Atlanta campus. Dr. Kluender currently serves as president and chairman of the Board of Trustees at GSO. In his expanded role, he will continue to lead the board and serve as onsite liaison and support to GSO's orthodontic residents and faculty. Dr. Kluender has played a crucial role in the development and success of the school since before its inception in 2016.

Dr. Kluender brings more than 40 years of clinical, educational and administrative experience to his position at GSO. He previously was the Associate Dean for Admissions, Student Affairs and Advanced Dental Education, along with serving as the Director for Continuing Dental Education and Information Technology at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine. During his tenure as a faculty member and administrator at the university, he secured more than $2.5 million in grant funding, the majority of which was used to initiate programs to help people in need. For three years, he was the regional consultant for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentists' Dental Home Initiative that linked Head Start children with dental homes.

Dr. Kluender also participated in the American Dental Education Association's Leadership Institute and was selected for ADEA's Harry Bruce Legislative Fellowship in Washington D.C. He actively worked on legislative issues impacting oral health, informing legislators about the relationship of oral health and general health, diversity in the healthcare workforce, student indebtedness and financial aid and funding for dental schools in the United States.

"We are privileged that Dr. Kluender is now full-time at GSO. His wealth of experience in dental education has been essential as he helps guide and support our orthodontic residents and faculty," said GSO's Program Director Dr. Ricky E. Harrell. "His vast knowledge of the academic field has also been integral to the establishment of GSO, and he will continue to serve an essential role as we guide our school into the future."

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

