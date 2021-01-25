Georgia School of Orthodontics Offers Free Braces, Invisalign® to Local Heroes

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) is proud to announce the launch of the School's first complimentary care program for adults. GSO's Gift of a Smile Heroes initiative was created to recognize heroes of all types in the Atlanta metro communities by giving them free braces or Invisalign® treatment. Heroes are nominated by individuals in their communities through the School's website: https://www.bracestoday.com/hero. To celebrate the launch of the program, GSO will award four adult heroes with complimentary orthodontic care and continue the program by selecting one hero recipient each quarter.

Georgia School of Orthodontics is the largest orthodontic residency program in the US and has two patient clinics to serve metro Atlantans. Known for its programs to deliver free care to children in need, this is the School's first program for adults. Nomination deadline is March 15, 2021. Go to www.bracestoday.com/hero Georgia School of Orthodontics seeks nominations from the public to launch its new Gift of a Smile Heroes program and give deserving Metro Atlantans free braces and treatment. Deadline to nominate is March 15, 2021. Go to www.bracestoday.com/hero

"Our Gift of a Smile and Purple Heart Smiles programs award free braces to children," said Dr. Randy Kluender, Chairman & President of the GSO Board of Trustees. "Given the impact the pandemic continues to have on our communities, this is a great way for GSO to honor adults who are helping others during this challenging time and give them a transformational gift in return," he added.

"A community hero can come in many different shapes and sizes. It can be a local businessowner or a working mother, an essential worker or a poll volunteer, a teacher or a frontline worker," said Dr. Sergio Real, Clinical Director at the School. "We are looking forward to receiving stories of the heroes in our local communities that need the gift of a new smile."

The School's Gift of a Smile Heroes program is just one part of GSO's mission to provide increased access to high quality orthodontic care at a lower cost than private practice orthodontics. GSO continues to provide free orthodontic care to children through its Gift of a Smile and Purple Heart Smiles programs, To date, both programs combined have provided over $150,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to Atlanta's deserving children.

To nominate your hero, upload their smile photo and share a compelling story of why you think they deserve to have a beautiful, healthy smile by March 15, 2021. Winners will be announced on March 26, 2021. For more information on the School's new Gift of a Smile Heroes program, and to determine your hero's eligibility, please visit BracesToday.com/Hero.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

