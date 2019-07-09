Georgia School of Orthodontics Provides Four Metro Atlanta Students with Free Orthodontic Care

ATLANTA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its promise to provide $100,000 in complimentary orthodontic care over three years to deserving children in Georgia, the Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) has selected four Gwinnett County and Sandy Springs youths to receive complimentary orthodontic treatment at its state-of-the-art Duluth and Atlanta facilities.

GSO's Dr. Deborah Borden and Gift of a Smile recipient De'ja Hart Nicoli Alcantara of Sandy Springs, GA is GSO's recent Gift of a Smile recipient

Through Gift of a Smile, GSO's program that provides free orthodontic care to children who need braces but may otherwise not be able to afford them, the orthodontic school also donated $500 toward school supplies to six Gwinnett and Sandy Springs schools that nominated the most children. GSO received more than 200 nominations.

Since its inception, the program has provided free orthodontic care to 13 metro Atlanta children. This year marks the third anniversary of GSO, whose mission is to provide a team approach to exceptional orthodontic care using the latest technology at an affordable price.

The four youths selected for Gift of a Smile are*:

Solomon Michael Morrow , age 12, of Lawrenceville . With asthma, Solomon uses a breathing machine with medications that have worn down his teeth. He has had and still needs some expensive dental work, which has proven financially challenging for his aunt and caregiver.

, age 12, of With asthma, Solomon uses a breathing machine with medications that have worn down his teeth. He has had and still needs some expensive dental work, which has proven financially challenging for his aunt and caregiver. De'ja Hart , age 15, of Grayson . De'ja and her family moved from Baltimore about two years ago, but the orthodontic care she received there was not transferrable to Georgia . She is heading to high school next year and, as such, completing her orthodontics treatment will no doubt give her a boost of confidence.

, age 15, of . De'ja and her family moved from about two years ago, but the orthodontic care she received there was not transferrable to . She is heading to high school next year and, as such, completing her orthodontics treatment will no doubt give her a boost of confidence. Nicoli Alcantara , age 14, of Sandy Springs . As she expressed in a recent poem, "Just because my teeth are crooked, doesn't make me less beautiful. It actually makes my smile unique. Beauty doesn't have to be perfect." While she is coping well with her situation, Nicoli's self-confidence will get a boost from the orthodontic work and give her the smile she deserves.

, age 14, of . As she expressed in a recent poem, "Just because my teeth are crooked, doesn't make me less beautiful. It actually makes my smile unique. Beauty doesn't have to be perfect." While she is coping well with her situation, Nicoli's self-confidence will get a boost from the orthodontic work and give her the smile she deserves. My'Teiz Thomas, age 8, of Sandy Springs . There are many times My'Teiz has been embarrassed to smile because his teeth are shifting to the left. The orthodontic work he needs was ruled out as too costly for his family. This free service will boost his confidence and give him the beautiful smile he deserves.

* Recipient descriptions based on nomination forms

The six schools receiving $500 each are:

Creekland Middle School in Lawrenceville

Duluth Middle School in Duluth

McConnell Middle School in Loganville

in Woodland Elementary School in Sandy Springs

Lake Forest Middle School in Sandy Springs

in High Point Elementary School in Sandy Springs

"While we are providing the gift of a smile to others, it frankly makes us smile as well, knowing we are helping light up the faces of some of the youngsters in our community. Giving back is indeed part of our overall mission at the Georgia School of Orthodontics, and it's something we are very proud of," said GSO Program Director Dr. Ricky Harrell.

Schedule a complimentary consultation today by calling 770-351-7737 or visiting www.BracesToday.com.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

