Georgia School of Orthodontics Receives "Accreditation without Reporting Requirements" from CODA

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics' (GSO) Advanced Specialty Education Program in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics has been granted "Accreditation without Reporting Requirements" from the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). The Commission, established in 1975, is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the United States Department of Education.

Georgia School of Orthodontics has been granted "Accreditation without Reporting Requirements" from the Commission on Dental Accreditation. L to R: Dr. Keith Williams, Rachel Sivaperagas, and Dr. Gabriela Herrera.

With this accreditation, area residents seeking orthodontic services can be assured that their orthodontic team has achieved a proven standard of excellence. Prior to this, GSO was operating with "Initial Accreditation" from CODA, the first step in obtaining full accreditation status.

GSO launched its rigorous 36-month residency certificate program in 2016 at the Atlanta campus and opened a second campus in Duluth in December of 2017. The program is in keeping with the school's mission to educate dentists to become specialists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics with a commitment to excellence in patient-centered care, effective teaching, meaningful research and service to the community. The residency program includes intensive didactic, clinical and research components taught in GSO's state-of-the-art facilities with technologically advanced equipment and materials.

Each year, 18 students who have completed their dental degree are selected for GSO's highly regarded residency program. The participants are chosen from a diverse group of top applicants from around the globe and are instructed by GSO's faculty, comprising doctors who have experience in full-time academics, as well as full-time private orthodontic practices. The faculty includes Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontists and academic researchers. Earlier this month, GSO celebrated the graduation of its inaugural class of eighteen orthodontists at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

"Our resident dentists are educated by our immensely talented group of faculty who have the full spectrum of professional orthodontic experience and who are dedicated to providing exceptional training to our residents," said Chris Lazzara, founding member of GSO's Board of Trustees. "Our goal is to train and graduate a group of orthodontists who are dedicated to serving their patients and who will continue our mission of providing complimentary care programs to local communities."

For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770. 351.7737.

Media Contact:

Lesley Gamwell

219827@email4pr.com

770-645-4545

SOURCE Georgia School of Orthodontics

Related Links

http://GSOrthodontics.org

