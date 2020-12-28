Georgia Senate Candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock Issues Statement Supporting Arts & Culture In Georgia

From the world-renowned Fox Theater and the Atlanta Symphony to the High Museum, Savannah Music Festival, the National Endowment of the Arts' recognition of the power of writing through the Deep Center, and "Hollywood of the South," Georgia is home to one of the most vibrant arts and entertainment industries in the country, bringing thousands of jobs for creatives and investment in artistic professions to our state as well as contributing to so much to our tourism industry.

That is why I am honored to have the support of Georgians for the Arts and commit to strongly supporting the arts community as U.S. Senator. As Georgia's Senator, I will be dedicated to investments in the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Also, the full funding for arts education in all public schools and greater emphasis on STEAM programs contributing to a well-rounded education and world-class creative workforce.

I will also work to improve tax policy to better incentivize charitable giving and fight for fair and equitable artist deductions of their work; and to recognize artists, entrepreneurs, and not-for-profit arts and culture organizations as valuable parts of the creative economy and contributors to the fabric of our small business community. And I will always lift up the full benefits the arts has in both health care and the military as a means for therapy and treatment.

As long as I am fortunate to represent you in the United States Senate, artists, creatives, musicians, performers, and art enthusiasts will have an ally in Washington.

About Georgians for the Arts

Georgians for the Arts, a 501c4 established in 2019, has a mission to provide vision, leadership, and resources that ensure the growth, prosperity, and sustainability of arts and culture in Georgia. It will assume the advocacy activities started and supported by ArtsGeorgia since 2013. Georgians for the Arts will advance its mission through year-round arts and culture advocacy activities, year-round programs for artists, and the networking of artists, arts educators, local arts organizations, and business leaders all working towards a better Georgia. www.georgiansforthearts.org

About ArtsGeorgia

ArtsGeorgia, an event sponsor, is a nonprofit arts service and advocacy organization founded in 2010, dedicated to advocating and providing resources for the arts with vision, innovation, consistency, and leadership. ArtsGeorgia implements its mission by providing essential advocacy resources; publishing newsletters and the ArtsGeorgia Official Arts Advocacy Handbook; creating the Georgians for the Arts initiative; and producing the annual Arts Advocacy Roundtable. ArtsGeorgia participates in local, regional, and national arts advocacy organizations, including 7 years as a National Partner of Americans for the Arts' Arts Advocacy Summit. Other programs include expanding SpaceFinder Georgia, the development of ArtsGeorgia PLACES as a statewide arts directory and collaboration with Etchster to provide the Find Georgia Public Art app. www.artsgeorgia.net

