Georgia Startup Races to Complete AI-powered Voice Screening Tool to Crush COVID-19

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With innovative AI methods and algorithms, BRAVE Innovations is working tirelessly to increase the number of confidential voice samples recorded at COVIDvoice.net to launch a voice-based COVID-19 screening tool.

In the spirit of #InThisTogether, BRAVE Innovations strives to gather thousands more voiceprint samples to help refine their app that can immediately identify if a person is likely to have been infected with COVID-19. The ask is simple: visit the website, take 15 seconds to record the short, scripted prompt, then repeat this process two more times. All voice samples, with any other information provided, are stored securely and safely, and used only for research purposes.

To slow community spread and ultimately crush the pandemic, citizens need easy access to quick and effective screening methods. By listening for specific vocal changes, COVIDvoice will be able to detect if a voice donor has COVID-19. This will act as an early warning system for donors who provide contact information, and will help get our schools, teams, and communities back together, safely.

"This is both a numbers game and a race against time to analyze thousands of voiceprints from people who have tested positive, negative or recovered from COVID-19," explains BRAVE Innovations CEO and Chief Research Officer Bruce Walker, Ph.D. "To quickly move from our current prototype to a final COVID-19 screening tool, we need to galvanize thousands of citizens to donate voice samples."

The COVIDvoice Project is a public-private partnership, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of AI, voice research, medicine, psychology, and technology. Technology development is led by BRAVE Innovations with technical support from the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory, a collaboration between ASRT, Inc., IHRC, Inc., and Georgia Tech's Bioinformatics Graduate Program.

When finalized, the BRAVE Innovations voice-based COVID screening tool will be available at no cost to schools, universities, daycares, community organizations, amateur sports organizations and houses of worship anywhere in the world.

For more details, see The COVIDvoice Project's full press release or contact [email protected].

About ABiL

ABiL is a collaboration between IHRC, Inc. and Georgia Institute of Technology. A leader in the development of cutting-edge bioinformatics solutions, ABiL provides quality R&D output, computational tool and software development, and capacity building.

For more information, visit https://www.abil.ihrc.com/services.

SOURCE ABiL