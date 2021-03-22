Georgia State University Names CatchMark's Ursula Godoy-Arbelaez to Prestigious 40 Under 40 List

ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursula Godoy-Arbelaez—Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT), has been recognized in the 40 Under 40, Class of 2020, by the Georgia State University Alumni Association. The program recognizes the "most influential and innovative graduates who embody the values of Georgia State."

Godoy-Arbelaez attended Georgia State undergraduate and business schools, earning a B.B.A. cum laude in Accounting in 2001 and an MBA in 2008. She has worked at CatchMark, a leading timber REIT, since its listing on the NYSE in 2013, becoming CFO in 2020. She is responsible for CatchMark's financial management, risk management, and strategic planning. Her focus is on establishing and implementing company goals and objectives, monitoring and improving business performance, and promoting and overseeing control systems and metrics to protect company assets and ensure accurate financial reporting.

Douglas Rubenstein, Chairman of the Board for CatchMark, said: "Ursula has been a key member of CatchMark's management team, which is focused on assembling the highest-quality timberlands in high-demand mill markets and employing rigorous management practices to deliver sustainable harvest yields for the benefit of our shareholders. All of us at the company value her leadership skills, tenacity, and integrity in managing all aspects of the company's finances and strategic planning."

"Those recognized on the 40 Under 40 list are remarkable doers, creators, innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs — individuals making their mark in every imaginable field," said Christina Million, associate vice president of alumni relations at Georgia State.

* As of December 31, 2020

