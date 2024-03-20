Georgia student chooses Rutgers to gain new perspectives

Strength of university's athletic programs and Rutgers Business School's reputation attract students from outside New Jersey to Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kate Pitzel drove from her home in Georgia to visit Rutgers for the first time, she walked around Rutgers University's Livingston and College Avenue campuses with her mother and kept thinking, "I could imagine myself here."

"I wanted to be able to experience a part of the country that I didn't grow up in, and get a different perspective," said Pitzel, who is now a Rutgers Business School junior double-majoring in supply chain management and accounting.

"I found out that Rutgers has an amazing business school." -- Kate Pitzel

Rutgers Business School student athlete Kate Pitzel at the Rutgers rowing team's indoor training facility.

The visit confirmed the research Pitzel had already done about Rutgers. She was an avid rower at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Georgia, and knew she wanted to row in college. A teammate put Rutgers on Pitzel's radar – a new rowing coach had created momentum, and buzz.

Pitzel also knew she wanted to study supply chain management. Going to high school during the Covid-19 outbreak, Pitzel became keenly interested in the supply chain problems sparked by the pandemic, especially when the Ever Given container ship became stuck in the Suez Canal in March 2021.

"It is one of my vivid memories of why I thought supply chain would be a good major," she said. "Everybody was talking about supply chain, and I thought this seems like a great choice for the future."

As she learned more about Rutgers, Pitzel realized everything was falling into place. "I found out that Rutgers has an amazing business school," she said. "I knew from my research that Rutgers has one of the top supply chain management programs, so that was definitely a big draw for me."

With the university's adoption of the Common App, which allows students to apply to multiple schools with one application, Rutgers Business School has seen a surge in applications because of its reputation as a top business school. Rutgers Business School – New Brunswick was recently ranked No. 6 for return on investment by Poets & Quants.

Adjusting to college life and a new state wasn't easy, but Pitzel quickly realized she had a strong support system. "I was able to lean on friends I had in the business school or on the team," she said. "All of my professors have been so great and understanding, so I never felt stressed or overwhelmed. My professors gave me everything I needed to succeed."

One professor even gave Pitzel a second major.

After taking Financial Accounting with assistant professor Sarah O'Rourke, Pitzel added accounting as a major. "It came naturally to me and suited my skills," said Pitzel, who also sought O'Rourke's advice about career opportunities.

Pitzel had an internship in fall 2023 with the Atlanta Junior Rowing Association, tapping her supply chain knowledge to work with vendors to design and order merchandise and gear.

Pitzel lined up an auditing internship at EY in Atlanta for this summer, a chance to experience the accounting side of her double-major. She is considering audit as a career after she graduates. "It's a glimpse into what your life would be post-college," Pitzel said.

Through Rutgers Business School's Road to CPA Program, Pitzel was paired with a Rutgers alumna, Monet Elgawly, who works at EY and is providing insight about the firm and the CPA exam. "It's been a really helpful experience," Pitzel said.

Instructor Natalia Jouan taught Pitzel in two classes, Managerial Accounting and Intermediate Accounting, and called her a dedicated student who participates often during class.

"She has an outstanding ability for problem-solving and robust logical thinking skills," Jouan said. "Double majoring requires a strong commitment, and Kate has demonstrated she can cope with the demands and rigorous schedule this goal requires, on top of the athletic commitments of her rowing team."

Rowing taught Pitzel resilience, which has helped her succeed in the classroom, and beyond.

"There's a lot of times (in rowing) when things are really, really difficult, and you struggle and fail," Pitzel said. "Going through those hard times, and then, finally, breaking out of them and seeing that you're improving, and it's because of the work you put in … that's the best lesson for in the classroom, and for life."

