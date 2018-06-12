Georgia Teachers Receive Training Through Visionary Computational Thinking Program To Prepare Students For 21st Century Careers

Congressman Sanford Bishop stated, "A strong well-prepared workforce will power our economy and spur innovation in critical sectors. We owe it to our students to help them stay ahead of the curve and prepare them as early as possible for their future careers. I believe that by providing our teachers with additional tools and resources to educate and empower our students we are setting them up for success." He continued, "I'm excited that teachers from Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) and Sumter County are taking advantage of this exciting initiative. I'd like to thank Tata Consultancy Services, Discovery Education and Georgia Public Broadcasting for their contributions for making this possible."

Congressman Austin Scott added, "As a father of three, I value a strong education system that is prepared to meet the diverse needs of its students and address the changing dynamics of our nation's economy. Now, more than ever, we should be empowering our teachers to teach and our students to learn the skills and methods of thinking that they will need in their future careers. I thank all the educators participating in this 'Ignite My Future in School' event, and I look forward to seeing the positive role it will play in shaping our students' futures."

In addition to the aforementioned districts, educators from Marietta City Schools, Berrien, Madison County, Wilcox, and Thomas County will have the opportunity to apply computational thinking through hands on training modules during the Day of Discovery at South Georgia Technical College in Cordele, GA.

Ignite My Future in School aspires to bridge the talent gap by developing relevant skills for 21st century job opportunities in the new digital economy. "Educators play the pivotal role of preparing young people for their future, and for careers that have not yet been invented. Through Ignite My Future in School they can provide foundational skills that help build relevance and resilience in a Business 4.0 era," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head of Workforce Effectiveness, TCS.

Schools within these districts have the unique opportunity of learning and applying computational thinking through an annual free day of professional development for educators. Also, TCS and Discovery Education have launched the digital platform, IgniteMyFutureInSchool.org to provide teachers nationwide with an exclusive, cost-free, virtual professional development experience that includes lesson plans, curriculum resources, eLearning courses, and webinars. These resources are aligned to national standards, as well as the recently launched K-12 Computer Science Framework.

On a National level, Ignite My Future in School has a goal of engaging 20,000 teachers and one million U.S. students by 2021. As a first step towards this objective, TCS and Discovery Education partnered with U.S. school systems in Metropolitan Washington D.C, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin as early adopters of this transdisciplinary approach. Since September 2017, the program has engaged over 3,300 educators from every state and impacted more than 185,000 students.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

About Discovery Education

As the global leader in standards-based digital content for K-12 classrooms worldwide, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning with award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia content, professional learning, and the largest professional learning community of its kind. Serving 4.5 million educators and over 50 million students, Discovery Education's services are available in approximately half of U.S. classrooms, 50 percent of all primary schools in the UK, and more than 50 countries around the globe. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to captivate students, empower teachers, and transform classrooms with customized solutions that increase academic achievement. Explore the future of education at DiscoveryEducation.com.

