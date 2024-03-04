Georgia Tech Students Start Spring Break with a Trip to The Nether Region

Men's grooming leader Wahl® to create campus oasis where safe manscaping comes standard with FREE trimmers and the chance to win $2,000.

STERLING, Ill., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a long furry winter, so as spring break approaches, Wahl® is helping college students prepare for the most perfectly groomed trip of their life. The company is inviting Georgia Institute of Technology students to visit The Nether Region — a place where safe below-the-belt grooming comes standard thanks to the Wahl® Manscaper®. The pop-up oasis can be found at Tech Green on Georgia Tech's campus on March 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tourists to The Nether Region can expect a welcome gift as Wahl® gives away 100 FREE Wahl® Manscaper® trimmers from its custom vending machine — one of which will hold a golden ticket worth $2,000.

"Even before they step foot on the beach, college guys cringe at the thought of nicking themselves when grooming down there," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl. "That's why we're visiting college campuses — to let them know below-the-belt grooming can be a cringe-free experience with the #1 tool for safely navigating their 'nether region.'"

Top Tips for Safely Navigating the Nether Region

The Wahl® Manscaper® is key to fearless travels below the equator. The trimmer's integrated protection system prevents injuries, promising guys a smooth, snag-free experience as they explore bushy jungles, uncharted nooks and crannies. The following Wahl® Manscaper® features and grooming tips will ensure your precious cargo is protected:

Pack smart. Yes, you can pack the trimmer in your checked luggage or carry-on. Start fresh. The trimmer is fully waterproof, so a hot shower is a great way to open the pores and get ready to tame Paradise Jungle. Explore danger-free. From the base of Mount Nethers to the soft rolling Dingle Hills, its safe-touch blade and wrap-around guard will help you navigate smoothly, minus bumps, nicks or cuts. Take your time. Don't rush it, with lithium-ion technology that runs an industry-best 100 minutes, and a fuel gauge that indicates how much run time is left, you can enjoy the scenery. Don't miss. No trip to The Nether Region is complete without a stop up north of the Beltline and down south in The Thighlands. With an adjustable dial that offers 20 different cutting lengths, every terrain is covered.

The Wahl® Manscaper® has a MSRP of $59.99, and is currently available at WahlUSA.com or major retailers including Walmart.com. Besides the flagship below-the-belt trimmer, other grooming tools in the Manscaper lineup include a beard trimmer, hair clipper, shaver and more. For more information about grooming tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com. The Wahl® Manscaper® is a registered trademark of Wahl Clipper Corporation. All rights reserved.

