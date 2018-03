Georgia Technology Industry Adds More than 7,200 Jobs in 2017, Tech Contributes Nearly $47 Billion in Economic Impact to State

With 349,700 workers, Georgia ranks 12th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in net tech employment.1 This accounts for 7.2 percent of the state's total workforce. The average tech industry wage in Georgia is $97,940, compared to the state's average private sector annual wage of $51,490.

The tech sector is responsible for an estimated 9.5 percent ($46.8 billion) of the overall state economy. The state is home to some 17,989 tech business establishments.

Georgia ranked 5th in its Cyberstates Innovation Score in 2017. This ranking is based on a state-by-state per capita analysis of tech startups/new tech business formations + venture capital.

The state also saw a 39.6 percent jump in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies – such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality, and blockchain.

In total, Georgia employers posted 96,390 jobs for technology positions last year.

Leading tech occupations in Georgia include software and web developers (43,930 positions, up 3.1 percent last year), network architects, administrators, and support specialists (24,870 jobs, up 1.8 percent) and computer support specialists (23,950 jobs, up 3.0 percent).

The strongest year-over-year job growth occurred in the categories of software (packaged) (+ 4.2 percent) and IT services and custom software services (+ 2.9 percent).

Cyberstates 2018 is based on CompTIA's analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. Estimates for 2017 are subject to change as government data is revised and updated. The complete Cyberstates 2018 report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available at http://cyberstates.org/

1 Net tech employment includes tech industry workers in technical and non-technical positions, technical workers in other industries and self-employed technology workers.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global technology ecosystem; and the more than seven million technology professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

Contact:

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

630-678-8468

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-technology-industry-adds-more-than-7200-jobs-in-2017-tech-contributes-nearly-47-billion-in-economic-impact-to-state-300620358.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org