Georgia Teens Recognized as 7,000th Daily Point of Light Honorees for Their Work Supporting the Next Generation of Changemakers

Kruthik and Deesha are the co-directors of Georgia Youth Leaders, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides information and guidance to young social entrepreneurs, allows them to benefit from nonprofit status, helps them procure funding and supports them in various other ways. Georgia Youth Leaders is a bridge for connecting changemakers with teens trying to find their passions through volunteering.

"Many young people aren't particularly interested in typical types of volunteering but have a desire to launch their own service projects," said Kruthik. "They often lack the necessary resources, such as the time and money it takes to obtain official nonprofit status. To address this problem, we created Georgia Youth Leaders."

"Georgia Youth Leaders offers a fiscal sponsorship program for the youth creating change in their communities," said Deesha. "We strive to connect students with volunteer networks and opportunities that they express through their passions and offer service projects with varying topics and scales to transform every young person into a socially conscious leader."

Daily Point of Light Awards are given five days a week as Points of Light honors individuals and groups creating meaningful change to meet community needs, efforts that often lead to long-term solutions and impact social problems in their local communities.

President George H.W. Bush was the first president in American history to institute a daily presidential recognition program from the White House, conferring 1,020 Daily Point of Light Awards on citizens and organizations making a big difference in other people's lives and solving community problems. Points of Light continues the recognition each weekday and now has 7,000 honorees to date.

"The Daily Point of Light Award recognizes those who saw something they wanted to improve in the world, then through their time, talent and efforts, began making those improvements," said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO, Points of Light. "We're are excited to celebrate this milestone and pleased to honor Kruthik and Deesha for their amazing work."

Kruthik and Deesha continue to inspire others with their work and hope to show others that they can make a difference in their communities too.

To learn more about Kruthik and Deesha's work, visit www.georgiayouthleaders.org.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

About the Daily Point of Light Award:

For nearly 30 years, Points of Light has been honoring individuals five days a week with its, Daily Point of Light Awards. This award honors individuals and groups creating meaningful change to meet community needs; efforts which often lead to long-term solutions and impact social problems in their local communities.

President George H.W. Bush was the first president in American history to institute a daily presidential recognition program from the White House, conferring 1,020 Daily Point of Light Awards on citizens and organizations making a big difference in other people's lives and solving community problems. Points of Light continues the recognition each weekday and now have 7,000 honorees to date.

Media Contact:

Meghann Gibbons

[email protected]

SOURCE Points of Light

Related Links

www.pointsoflight.org

