Georgia Truck Bottlenecks Among The Worst In The Country

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and seven Georgia locations made the top 100, with three in the top 10.

The 2020 Top Truck Bottleneck List assesses the level of truck-involved congestion at 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million heavy duty trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

"After years of having the worst bottleneck in the country, Georgia's decision to invest in infrastructure is beginning to pay off," said Georgia Motor Trucking Association President Ed Crowell. "While we are no longer at the top of the list the fact that three Georgia interchanges rank in the top 10 nationally shows how much still needs to be done. We look forward to working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to address our state's needs so we can keep our economy and our trucks moving."

The seven Georgia bottlenecks, all in the Atlanta area are:

No. 2: I-285 at I-85 (North)

No. 5: I-75 at I-285 (North)

No. 7: I-20 at I-285 (West)

No. 24: I-20 at I-285 (East)

No. 48: I-20 at I-75/I-85

No. 62: I-75 at McDonough

No. 71: I-75 at I-85

"ATA has been beating the drum about the continued degradation of our infrastructure, and thanks to ATRI's research we can see exactly how decades of ignoring the problem are impacting not just our industry but our economy and commuters everywhere," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "This report should sound the alarm for policymakers that the cost of doing nothing is too high, and provide a roadmap of where to target investments to really solve our nation's mounting infrastructure crisis."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

