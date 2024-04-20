Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Presents 26 Statewide Preservation Awards at Ceremony in Athens

ATLANTA, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented 26 awards recognizing the best of preservation in Georgia during its 47th annual Preservation Awards ceremony in Athens, Ga.

Security Federal Bank in Augusta received the Marguerite Williams Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.

Madison City Hall in Madison received the Michael L. Starr Award, presented to a project that best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.

The Fox Theatre Institute in Atlanta received the inaugural Mark C. McDonald Award, which recognizes an outstanding organization that has demonstrated sustained commitment to historic preservation and has had a positive impact on preservation in their local community.

The historic Lowndes County Courthouse in Valdosta received the Chairman's Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation, presented by the chairman of the Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance.

The Trust presented the Mary Gregory Jewett Award for Lifetime Preservation Service to Mary Beth Reed of New South Associates for her lifelong career in preservation. The Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Alan Kachur of Woodstock.

The Trust also presented one award for Excellence in Preservation Service, two awards for Excellence in Restoration, two awards for Excellence in Stewardship, and fifteen awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's "Statewide Cemetery Context," a context and handbook for the identification and evaluation of Georgia's historic burial grounds, received an award for Excellence in Preservation Service, which recognizes persons, groups, businesses and/or government entities that demonstrate exemplary activities and promotion of awareness in the field of historic preservation.

Excellence in Restoration winners were the Visitors Club in Brunswick and the Cuthbert Water Tower in Cuthbert.

Excellence in Stewardship winners were the Roswell Historical Society, along with Brandy and Jared Kirschner, for stewardship of the Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell. The other Stewardship Award went to the Coastal Georgia Historical Society for their stewardship of several historic collections and structures on St. Simons Island.

Excellence in Rehabilitation winners were: Adairsville Church on the Square, Adairsville; Augusta Warehouse & Compress Co., Augusta; Force-Jackson House, Augusta; Foster-Thomason-Miller-Minnix House, Madison; Historic Oakland Cemetery Bell Tower, Atlanta; Jones Mercantile Building, Canton; McKey Building, Valdosta; Perkins-Cullum House, Augusta; Prontaut-Henry House, Augusta; Queen and Grant, Brunswick; Rudy York House, Cartersville; Sycamore Building and the Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur; Thomson Fire Hall, Thomson; Wheat Street Christian Education Building, Atlanta; and Whitfield House, Savannah.

For over 45 years, the Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country's leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia's diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: More details about each award winner, including hi-res images, can be found at https://www.georgiatrust.org/our-programs/preservation-awards/#awards. Hi-res images of the recipients at the awards ceremony will be available April 22.

Contact:

Traci Clark Rothwell

404.885.7802

[email protected]

SOURCE The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation