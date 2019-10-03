Georgia Urology adds five new physicians to expansive roster

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients looking for a urologist can choose with confidence and convenience. Georgia Urology, the largest urology practice in the Southeast, adds five physicians to its ever-growing roster of board-certified urological experts.

With the addition of Drs. Shuvro De, Wesley Ludwig, Joseph Song, Bruce Wyatt, and Kevin Yang, Georgia Urology now has more than 50 urologists on staff. These new urologists will be practicing at locations throughout metro Atlanta, from Gainesville to Jasper. This allows the practice the opportunity to offer additional convenient options for new and current patients.

"In addition to seeking out some of the most talented urologists in the country, we pride ourselves in amassing a team of physicians and surgeons representing the various urology specialties," says CEO Jason Shelnutt. "This includes pediatrics, female urology, infertility, kidney stones, voiding dysfunction, and cancer."

Georgia Urology's new physicians are now accepting patients. Request an appointment by calling 678-284-4053 or visiting gaurology.com/contact-us .

Dr. Shuvro De

Specialties: Pediatric urology

Dr. Wesley Ludwig

Specialties: Benign prostatic hyperplasia and lower urinary tract symptoms, robotic surgery for urologic cancers, and the treatment of complex kidney stones.

Dr. Joseph Song

Specialties: Prostate cancer, kidney cancer, urethral strictures, and pelvic pain.

Dr. Bryce Wyatt

Specialties: Endourology, prosthesis, and robotics.



Dr. Kevin Yang

Specialties: Robotic urologic surgery for cancers, ureteral strictures, and large prostates.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and six ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 50 physicians, many of whom are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally-invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

