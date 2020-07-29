Georgia Urology appoints Dan Fellner as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology –the largest urology practice in the Southeast and the fifth largest of its kind in the country– announced Dan Fellner, formerly the company's Director of Human Resources, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaces longtime CEO Jason Shelnutt, who voluntarily steps down to remain on staff as Chief Financial Officer before transitioning to retirement.

Under Shelnutt's leadership, Georgia Urology experienced an unprecedented period of growth. Today the practice has more than 60 providers across more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers in the metro Atlanta area. Georgia Urology treats all urologic conditions in adults and children with the most advanced techniques, including minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, laser surgery, and advanced prostate cancer treatment.

"I've had the great privilege of witnessing Georgia Urology expand its reach and bring best-in-class care to patients where they are," Shelnutt says. "I'm extremely confident Dan Fellner will provide strong leadership through this transition and guide Georgia Urology along an exciting new trajectory."

Fellner brings nearly 25 years of law practice and human resources experience to the table. He recently put his people-centered approach to use as part of Georgia Urology's Coronavirus Task Force by supporting the retention of every Georgia Urology employee during the pandemic.

"I'm grateful for Jason Shelnutt's exceptional guidance, and I'm proud of the choices we made to take care of our people," Fellner says. "It's our people who provide care for our patients. As CEO, I want to continue focusing on what our employees need in order to deliver the high level of care our patients have come to expect."

Georgia Urology's acclaimed team is one of the reasons Fellner says he's excited to take the mantle of CEO. As the practice continues to thrive amidst a pandemic, Fellner looks toward a bright future.

"I think Georgia Urology is well positioned to emerge from the COVID-19 era in a much better place," Fellner says. "We've been leaning into technology and alternatives that not only drive our practice forward, but provide even better care for our patients and focus on what really matters to them."

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 60 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

