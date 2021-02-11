Georgia Urology appoints Dr. Andrew Kirsch as Medical Director

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology –the largest urology practice in the Southeast and the fifth largest of its kind in the country– has appointed Dr. Andrew Kirsch as its new Medical Director. Thanks to Dr. Kirsch's wide acclaim and impressive career, patients looking for a best-in-class urology practice can choose with confidence.

As Medical Director of Georgia Urology, Dr. Kirsch will be overseeing the quality and appropriateness of the practice's urological care. Additionally, he will serve in a leadership capacity among the more than 60 adult and pediatric providers, from assessing new clinical treatments and techniques to developing, reviewing, and approving policies and procedures, and more. Georgia Urology treats all urologic conditions in adults and children with the most advanced techniques, including minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, laser surgery, and advanced prostate cancer treatment. The practice has more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers in the metro Atlanta area.

"Although Dr. Kirsch's admirable resume speaks for itself," says Georgia Urology CEO, Dan Fellner, "his unwavering dedication to the field of urology remains evident in all aspects of his professional life, from discerning best practices and policies to his deep compassion for patients."

Dr. Kirsch, a partner at Georgia Urology, specializes in pediatric urology and practices at Georgia Urology's pediatrics office in Sandy Springs. He is a professor and Chief of Pediatric Urology at Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Kirsch is on staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where he is Chief of Urology at Scottish Rite and Medical Director of Urology and Pediatric Robotic Surgery. He also serves as the Chief Medical Consultant for Project Chimps, a chimpanzee sanctuary in Blue Ridge, Georgia, where former laboratory research animals receive a second chance to thrive and survive.

Dr. Kirsch is highly regarded nationally and internationally. He is the newly elected chair of both the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Section on Urology and the American Association of Pediatric Urologists (AAPU). His career highlights include authoring more than 300 textbook and scientific publications and developing an endoscopic technique to correct urinary reflux that has become the standard of care for children worldwide. Dr. Kirsch has trained more than 1,000 physicians on the procedure internationally, and he has lectured throughout North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

"The opportunity to serve as Medical Director of a practice with remarkable providers and thought leaders is both an honor and a privilege," says Dr. Kirsch. "It's also the opportunity to work together to not only further the advancement of the practice, but urology in general. I couldn't be more excited at the prospect."

To request an appointment with Dr. Kirsch or another Georgia Urology physician visit: GaUrology.com.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 60 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

