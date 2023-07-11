Georgia Urology receives more Top Doctors honors in Atlanta magazine than any other urology practice

Peer-driven recognition for outstanding patient care awarded to 24 Georgia Urology doctors including: Drs. John Abbott, Roosevelt Allen Jr., Ronald Anglade, Emily Blum, Daniel Canter, Carl Capelouto, Wolfgang Cerwinka, Bert Chen, Shuvro De, James Elmore, Walter Z. Falconer, Michael Garcia-Roig, Froylan Gonzalez, Mark A. Haber, Kristi Hebert, Andrew Kirsch, Lewis S. Kriteman, Lambda Msezane, Warren Todd Oberle, Hal Scherz, Edwin A. Smith, Joseph Song, Shaya Taghechian, and Barry M. Zisholtz

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Georgia – has the most urologists of any other practice appearing on Atlanta's Top Doctors list in Atlanta magazine's July issue. The peer-driven honor annually recognizes doctors for providing outstanding patient care.

Georgia Urology physicians make up nearly 40% of the urology category and the entire pediatric urology category.

A total of 24 Georgia Urology physicians appear on this year's list. Those physicians are: Drs. John Abbott, Roosevelt Allen Jr., Ronald Anglade, Emily Blum, Daniel Canter, Carl Capelouto, Wolfgang Cerwinka, Bert Chen, Shuvro De, James Elmore, Walter Z. Falconer, Michael Garcia-Roig, Froylan Gonzalez, Mark A. Haber, Kristi Hebert, Andrew Kirsch, Lewis S. Kriteman, Lambda Msezane, Warren Todd Oberle, Hal Scherz, Edwin A. Smith, Joseph Song, Shaya Taghechian, and Barry M. Zisholtz.

Atlanta magazine creates its list from a roster of doctors selected by Professional Research Service (PRS). The publication's 2023 list includes doctors from the following counties in Georgia: Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, and Rockdale. PRS creates its list by conducting an online peer-review survey of physicians in the metro Atlanta area. Physicians are asked to nominate fellow physicians they deem the best in their field of practice. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies, and rating services.

"We are privileged to have 24 Georgia Urology physicians honored on Atlanta magazine's 2023 Top Doctors list," says Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology. "A high caliber peer group acknowledged many of our female, male, adult, and child urology specialists, more than any other area practice. With some of the most skilled urologists in the state on our team, we consider ourselves fortunate and know patients will receive high-quality care tailored to their needs."

To schedule an appointment with a Georgia Urology provider visit GAUrology.com .

Dr. John Abbott practices at Georgia Urology's Fayetteville office. Dr. Abbott completed his undergraduate degree summa cum laude at Duke University. He graduated magna cum laude from Emory University Medical School. He completed an internship in general surgery at Emory University and his residency at Emory University Department of Urology. In addition to general urology, Dr. Abbott's areas of expertise include robotic surgery, urologic oncology, stone disease, urinary incontinence, and erectile dysfunction. He also specializes in the treatment of enlarged prostate (BPH), utilizing procedures such as GreenLight laser photoselective vaporization of the prostate (PVP) and UroLift. Dr. Abbott is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a member of the American Urological Association. He is also involved in the Southern Crescent Robotic Surgery Program.

Dr. Roosevelt Allen Jr. practices at Georgia Urology's Lawrenceville, Monroe, and Snellville offices. A native of Elberton, Georgia, Dr. Allen graduated from Clark Atlanta University with honors. He was also involved with exclusive research projects in the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology at the University of Rochester during undergraduate matriculation. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in urology at the University of Tennessee. In addition to general urology, Dr. Allen's areas of expertise include kidney stones, urologic cancers, men's health, and women's health. He is also a partner at Georgia Urology in Gwinnett and is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology.

Dr. Ronald Anglade practices at Georgia Urology's Duluth, Lawrenceville, and Snellville offices. He is a graduate of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. Dr. Anglade earned his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn. He completed a residency in surgery and urology at the Boston University School of Medicine. He stayed on in Boston as faculty and received additional training by Dr. Irwin Goldstein, one of the world's experts in sexual dysfunction. He also completed a postgraduate fellowship in male infertility and microsurgery. In addition to being a UroLift Center of Excellence designee, Dr. Anglade's areas of expertise include men's health, fertility, kidney stones, urologic cancers, vasectomy reversal, and robotic and laparoscopic surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association, the Society for the Study of Male Reproduction, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, and the Society for Male Reproduction and Urology.

Dr. Emily Blum practices at Georgia Urology's Midtown and Sandy Springs offices. She graduated cum laude from Bowdoin College with special honors in biology and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She received her medical doctorate from Boston University where she graduated cum laude, and she completed her residency at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She continued her training as the A. Barry Belman Pediatric Urology Fellow at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. In addition to general pediatric urology, Dr. Blum specializes in treating hypospadias, congenital hydronephrosis, and pediatric bladder problems. Dr. Blum is a member of a research faculty at Georgia Tech and serves as a medical affairs liaison for the Global Center for Medical Innovations. She is board certified by The American Board of Urology, currently making her the only woman practicing in the state of Georgia who is board certified in pediatric urology.

Dr. Daniel Canter practices at Georgia Urology's Sandy Springs office. He graduated from New York University, cum laude. Dr. Canter earned his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed residency training in urology at the University of Pennsylvania. He received a fellowship in urologic oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. In addition to general urology, Dr. Canter's areas of expertise include urologic cancers, leading the Advanced Prostate Cancer team at Georgia Urology, and leading the practice's clinical research efforts. He is a member of the Society for Urologic Oncology (SUO) Clinical Trials Consortium, American Urological Association (AUA), Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG), and the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) Think Tank.

Dr. Carl Capelouto practices at Georgia Urology's Canton and Woodstock offices. He graduated from the University of Florida. He earned his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine where he graduated magna cum laude. He completed internship training at Brigham and Women's Hospital while attending Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in the Harvard Program in Urology. In addition to general urology, Dr. Capelouto's areas of expertise include minimally invasive treatments of many urological conditions. Dr. Capelouto is also one of the acknowledged experts in the field of no-scalpel vasectomy and has performed over 5,000 of these procedures. He also specializes in UroLift System, Rezūm, and Aquablation treatment. Dr. Capelouto is designated as the Center of Excellence for Axonics and UroLift. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Southeastern Urological Association, and Atlanta Urological Association.

Dr. Wolfgang Cerwinka practices at Georgia Urology's Duluth, Johns Creek, and Sandy Springs offices. He earned his medical degree from Karl Franzens University Graz, Austria. He completed residency training at the University of Miami, Florida. He received a fellowship in molecular and cellular physiology at Louisiana State University, Shreveport, and a fellowship in pediatric urology at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Cerwinka's areas of urologic expertise are pediatric urology and treatment of congenital genitourinary diseases.

Dr. Bert Chen practices at Georgia Urology's Conyers and Decatur offices. He is a graduate of Yale University. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia. He completed internship training in general surgery and residency training in urology at the University of Michigan. In addition to general urology, Dr. Chen's areas of expertise include kidney stones, men's health, urologic cancers, and robotic and laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Chen is a partner of Georgia Urology. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a member of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Shuvro De practices at Georgia Urology's Lawrenceville and Sandy Springs offices. He graduated magna cum laude with a degree in biochemistry and cell biology from Rice University in Houston, Texas. He completed both medical school and his residency at the University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Following his residency, he completed a pediatric urology fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to receiving numerous awards and recognitions, Dr. De has contributed multiple journal articles and research presentations in pediatric urology. He is a member of the American Urological Association as well as the Society of Pediatric Urology. Dr. De's specialties include pediatric management of spina bifida, robotic surgeries, and voiding dysfunction.

Dr. James Elmore practices at Georgia Urology's Woodstock and Sandy Springs offices. He earned his medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, graduating with highest honors. Dr. Elmore completed residency training in urology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He also completed training in pediatric urology at Emory University School of Medicine and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. In addition to general urology, Dr. Elmore's areas of expertise include pediatric urology, kidney stones, urinary reflux and obstructions, and robotic and laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Elmore commits much of his practice and research endeavors to hypospadias , and has received the prestigious American Foundation for Urologic Diseases (AFUD) Research Scholarship for his work on the molecular mechanisms responsible for hypospadias. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a member of the American Urological Association and the Society of Pediatric Urology. He has written more than 50 articles and book chapters related to the specialty of pediatric urology and is a frequent reviewer for the Journal of Urology and the Journal of Pediatric Urology.

Dr. Walter Z. Falconer practices at the Hillandale office. He is a graduate of Morehouse College. He earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He completed residency training in general surgery and urology at Emory University. In addition to general urology, Dr. Falconer's areas of expertise include erectile dysfunction, stone disease, urinary incontinence, and prostate cancer. He is a member of the American Urological Association, National Medical Association, Georgia State Medical Association, Atlanta Medical Association, and the Atlanta Urological Society. Dr. Falconer has served as the chief of surgery at DeKalb Medical Center at Hillandale and the chief of urology at DeKalb Medical Center. He serves on several hospital committees and is a partner at Georgia Urology. He is a former president of the Atlanta Urological Society and has served on the clinical faculty in the Department of Urology of Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Falconer is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Michael Garcia-Roig practices at Georgia Urology's Decatur, Cumming, and Sandy Springs offices. Committed to improving patient outcomes, Dr. Garcia-Roig has continued to be involved in research, focusing on topics such as vesicoureteral reflux, kidney stones, and spina bifida related outcomes. He is an expert in pediatric urology, and robotic and laparoscopic surgery. His knowledge and expertise have led him to spearhead a variety of research projects. He has published extensively, serving as author or co-author of more than 60 publications, including peer-reviewed articles, reviews, and abstracts. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology, a diplomate of the American Board of Urology, and an active member of the American Urological Association. He also serves as the director of the HAWK Center, the co-director of the Differences of Sexual Differentiation (DSD) clinic, and a member of multiple subcommittees within Georgia Urology.

Dr. Froylan Gonzalez practices at Georgia Urology's Canton and Sandy Springs offices. He graduated with honors from Williams College. He earned his medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health. He completed residency training at Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University Medical Center in Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was the Abrams Award recipient for Highest In-service Exam Score 2006. In addition to general urology, Dr. Gonzalez's areas of expertise include laparoscopic surgery, robotic and laser surgery, and men's health. He is a member of the American Medical Association and the Southeast section of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Mark A. Haber practices at Georgia Urology's Cumming and Sandy Springs offices. He is a summa cum laude graduate of the State University of New York. He earned his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine. He completed internship training in internal medicine at Emory University. He completed residency training in urology at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. Dr. Haber's areas of expertise include endourology, urologic oncology, and robotic surgery. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Urological Association.

Dr. Kristi Hebert practices at Georgia Urology's East Cobb and Sandy Springs office. She completed her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences at Louisiana State University (LSU). Dr. Hebert earned her medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Shreveport, followed by an internship in general surgery at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. She completed a residency in Urology at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation and LSU. There, she became trained to perform a wide variety of urological procedures and to treat many conditions such as kidney stones, prostate enlargement, overactive bladder, and hematuria. She is a member of the American Urological Association, the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, the Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, and the Society of Women in Urology.

Dr. Andrew J. Kirsch practices at Georgia Urology's Sandy Springs and Roswell offices. He earned his medical degree from State University of New York Health Science Center where he received two NIH Research Fellowship Awards. He completed residency training in general surgery and urology at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York. He completed a fellowship in pediatric urology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was an American Foundation for Urological Diseases Scholar. In addition to general urology, Dr. Kirsch's areas of expertise include robotic reconstructive surgery and pediatric urology. He is a member of the American Urological Association (AUA), American Association of Pediatric Urologists (AAPU), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the Society of Pediatric Urology (SPU). Currently, Dr. Kirsch is professor and chief of pediatric urology at Emory University School of Medicine, and he is a partner at Georgia Urology. He is on staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where he is chief of urology at Scottish Rite and medical director of urology and pediatric robotic surgery, and System Peer Review Subcommittee. Dr. Kirsch has been named among Atlanta magazine's Top Doctors and The Best Doctors in America list, the latter representing the top 5% of doctors in America.

Dr. Lewis S. Kriteman practices at Cumming and Roswell offices. He attended Yale University graduating with a major in English Literature. He then worked on Wall Street as an investment banker for PaineWebber in their Healthcare and Biotechnology department before heading to medical school. He graduated as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honors Society from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He completed his general surgery and urology residencies at Emory University. Dr. Kriteman specializes in all procedures of the prostate including Greenlight laser photoselective vaporization of the prostate (PVP) and Aquablation. He was the first urologist in Georgia to perform the Aquablation procedure and acts as an instructor for this as well. He has specialized in Greenlight laser of the prostate since 2001.

Dr. Lambda Msezane practices at Georgia Urology's Decatur office. She is a graduate of Princeton University. She earned her medical degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed residency training in surgery and in urology at the University of Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Msezane was awarded the American Urology Association's Travel Urology Award and Novecea Gerald M. Murphy Scholar Award as well as the Schoenberg Research Scholar Award at the University of Chicago for her research on prostate, urothelial biology, and bladder cancer. Dr. Msezane's urology expertise includes robotic and laparoscopic surgery, women's health, and urologic cancers.

Dr. Warren Todd Oberle practices at Georgia Urology's Marietta and Sandy Springs offices. He completed his general surgery training and urology residency at the University of Maryland after earning a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. Dr. Oberle is a board-certified urologist who specializes in advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery. He uses his skills in robotics and minimally invasive surgery to treat prostate, kidney and bladder cancer as well as benign diseases such as kidney stones, vaginal prolapse, and ureteral obstruction. His primary focus is on urologic oncology, with a particular interest in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate, kidney, and bladder cancer.

Dr. Hal Scherz practices at Georgia Urology's Marietta, Roswell, and Sandy Springs offices. He graduated magna cum laude from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He completed a Master of Science degree in immunology from Roswell Park Memorial Institute in Buffalo. He earned a medical degree from the University of Texas. He completed residency training in surgery at the University of California San Diego. He completed a fellowship in pediatric urology at the Children's Hospital of San Diego and the University of California San Diego. Dr. Scherz specializes in pediatric urology. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Society of Pediatric Urology, Society for Fetal Urology, American Association of Pediatric Urology, American Urological Association, Genitourinary Reconstructive Society, American Association of Clinical Urologists, American College of Surgeons, Medical Association of Georgia, and the Greater Atlanta Pediatric Society.

Dr. Edwin A. Smith practices at Georgia Urology's Marietta, Sandy Springs, and Midtown offices. He is a graduate of Davidson College. He earned a medical degree at Emory University School of Medicine. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in urology at Emory University affiliated hospitals. As a chief resident, he was the first recipient of the William H. Cooner Award for compassion and excellence in patient care. Dr. Smith completed a two-year postgraduate fellowship in pediatric urology at Emory University and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. In addition to general urology, Dr. Smith's areas of expertise include pediatric urology. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Society for Pediatric Urology, and the Society for Fetal Urology.

Dr. Joseph Song practices at Georgia Urology's Duluth and Lawrenceville offices. He attended Emory University on a full Robert W. Woodruff Scholarship before graduating summa cum laude with a degree in biology. He then received a full William A. Peck Scholarship to attend Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, where he stayed on to complete his urology residency. In addition to receiving numerous awards and recognitions, including the American Urologic Association's 2013 Prize Abstract Award and the World Congress in Endourology's 2015 Best Paper Award, he has published numerous articles and book chapters, and abstracts and podiums.

Dr. Shaya Taghechian practices at Georgia Urology's Marietta and Woodstock offices. She is a graduate of Emory University. She earned her medical degree from the Emory University School of Medicine. She completed a residency in surgery and urology at the University of Texas, Houston. Dr. Taghechian has expertise in prostate health, female urology, urinary control issues, and sexual dysfunction. Her award-winning specialization in both surgical labiaplasty and innovative non-surgical labiaplasty techniques has allowed Georgia Urology to expand into gynecological cosmetics and other sexual health enhancements for women. Dr. Taghechian is a member of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Barry M. Zisholtz practices at Georgia Urology's Riverdale office. He earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He completed internship and residency training in surgery at Metropolitan Hospital. In addition to general urology, Dr. Zisholtz's areas of expertise include kidney stones, urologic cancers, and men's health. He is a member of the Atlanta Urological Society and the American Urological Association. Dr. Zisholtz is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a diplomate of the American Board of Urology, and a partner at Georgia Urology.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 25 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 70 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all their urological conditions.

