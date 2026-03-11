Georgian Leads $400M Series D Investment in Replit to support continued investment in Replit Agent

Follow-on financing values the company at $9B showing market conviction in the emerging "prompt-to-production" era of AI-powered software

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Georgian, a growth-stage B2B investor that builds alongside portfolio companies to unlock value from AI through its in-house AI Lab, today announced it has led a $400 million Series D investment in Replit, valuing the company at $9 billion. The investment represents a rapid follow-on for Georgian, which first invested in Replit's Series C late last year and is now doubling down as the company expands its position in AI-powered software creation. Georgian is joined in the round by partners including G Squared, Prysm Capital, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Craft Ventures, Y Combinator, Accenture Ventures, Okta Ventures and Databricks Ventures among others.

Replit provides an AI-powered development platform designed to enable students, teachers, designers, small business owners and engineers to generate, deploy, and iterate on software applications within a single environment. The platform integrates the development environment with AI-assisted coding tools, runtime infrastructure and deployment capabilities. Replit supports integrations with enterprise systems, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud, as well as collaboration tools such as Slack and Jira.

"This round reflects our conviction in both the scale of the market and Replit's momentum," said Margaret Wu, Lead Investor at Georgian. "Software creation is expanding beyond traditional developers and Replit has built a platform that allows people to move from idea to production software in a single environment. We believe Replit is part of a class of companies shaping the new AI-driven technology economy."

Replit's platform is currently used by more than 50 million users, building a range of solutions from school projects to enterprise-grade internal systems. Enterprise customers include Zillow, Labcorp, Atlassian, PayPal and Adobe. According to Replit, users from over 85% of Fortune 500 companies are building using Replit.

Since Georgian's initial investment in Q3 2025, business adoption has also increased. According to Ramp, Replit ranked among the fastest-growing software platforms as of March 2026, with higher new-customer adoption.

"Our mission has always been that every human with an idea and an Internet connection should be able to build any app they want," said Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit. "Georgian understood that vision early on, and their partnership has been useful as we continue expanding what builders can imagine and do with Replit."

Alongside this investment, Replit has launched Replit Agent 4, the company's latest and most powerful AI agent to date. Agent 4 combines design and code within a single environment, allowing users to move fluidly from concept to working software. The platform is designed with both a low floor and high ceiling, enabling beginners to start building quickly while supporting advanced development workflows in enterprises.

Replit plans to use the new capital to accelerate product development, deepen enterprise capabilities, expand integrations and advance agent-driven software creation.

About Georgian:

Georgian is a growth equity firm investing in B2B technology companies, taking a concentrated approach of 6 investments per year and providing both capital and technical capability to help portfolio companies scale. Georgian has been active in analytics and applied AI since its founding in 2008 and invests across the AI technology stack, from infrastructure and applications to cybersecurity and developer tools. Georgian's in-house AI Lab of 20+ ML engineers and scientists works with portfolio companies on production AI deployment. Georgian's team brings together investors with machine learning professionals, software entrepreneurs and experienced operators aiming to provide a differentiated experience across the entire investment lifecycle. The firm manages $5.7B AUM (as of September 30, 2025) and has invested in more than 80 companies.

About Replit:

Replit makes coding accessible to billions on the planet from children making school projects to enterprises running their business. With millions of users worldwide, Replit is democratizing software development by removing traditional barriers to application creation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

The information herein is provided for general informational purposes only. Nothing in this press release constitutes legal, business, tax, investment, or other professional advice, nor a recommendation, offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, financial instruments, investments, or services, including those of any fund or entity managed or advised by Georgian Partners Growth LP and its affiliates.

SOURCE Georgian Partners Growth LP