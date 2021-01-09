Georgians for the Arts presents 2021 Annual Georgia Arts Action Summit & Arts Advocacy Week February 7-12, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgians for the Arts presents the 2021 Georgia Arts Action Summit, which will be held virtually Sunday, February 7 and Monday, February 8, 2021, is a two-day digital event bringing together arts advocates from every corner of the State of Georgia.

The event provides grassroots arts advocates training led by experienced advocates from throughout Georgia. Arts advocates from throughout Georgia convene to hear presentations about the state of Georgian arts and culture, the latest arts policies, and upcoming related legislation impacting Georgia.

Arts Advocacy Week, scheduled from Monday, February 8 to Friday, February 12, 202, is dedicated time arts advocates from throughout Georgia schedule to meet with their elected Georgia legislative representatives to generate support for pro-arts issues. Arts Advocacy week is subject to change contingent upon the Georgia Legislature's schedule.

About Georgians for the Arts

Georgians for the Arts, a 501c4 established in 2019, has a mission to provide vision, leadership, and resources that ensure the growth, prosperity, and sustainability of arts and culture in Georgia. It will assume the advocacy activities started and supported by ArtsGeorgia since 2013. Georgians for the Arts will advance its mission through year-round arts and culture advocacy activities, year-round programs for artists, and the networking of artists, arts educators, local arts organizations, and business leaders all working towards a better Georgia. www.georgiansforthearts.org

