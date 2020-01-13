Georgians for the Arts Presents CULTURAL CAPITOL 2020: A Celebration Of Georgia's Arts And Culture

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 21, 2020, from 12 – 4 p.m., Georgians for the Arts will present "Cultural Capitol," the work of 33 Georgia-based artists in the Capitol Rotunda. "Cultural Capitol" will feature 12 performances that will be surrounded by the work of 21 visual artists.

Patrick Kelsey, president of the newly-formed advocacy organization, Georgians for the Arts notes, "These artists, who come from across Georgia, are sharing their talents to remind Georgians of the deep value and impact of art and artists on the quality of life in Georgia."

From noon to 1 p.m., music will echo through the building where the General Assembly will be in session. Singers, instrumentalists, and dancers will perform live followed by spoken word, a literary reading, and puppetry.

Paintings and sculptures in a wide range of styles from bricolage to landscape to abstraction will give Legislators and the general public a taste of the richness and breadth Georgia artists offer the state.

"This show serves to enrich the experience of being in the Capitol while standing up for recognition of the importance of art and artists," said Georgians for the Arts board member Priscilla Smith. "We're building a cadre of arts advocates. Participating artists will visit their senators and representatives as constituents, inviting the lawmakers to come to enjoy the exhibition. They hope to raise awareness of the value, issues funding and issues that affect artists, and increasing funding for artists, organizations, and arts education."

During the 2020 Legislative Session, Georgians for the Arts is seeking:

An increase in funding for the Georgia Council for the Arts from $.14 to $1.26 per capita to establish Georgia as the "Arts and Culture Capital of the South." (Georgia is currently tied for the last place in the U.S. for state arts funding, according to the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.)

To set aside a portion of tax revenues derived from a proposed gambling bill to support arts and culture

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, all arts and cultural production accounts contributed over $22 billion in Georgia, or 4.1% of the total gross state product, which is more than construction, utilities, education, agriculture, and mining. This economic contribution supports more than 140,000 jobs, and Americans for the Arts reports that there are almost 22,000 arts-related businesses in Georgia. More specifically, Georgia Council for the Arts reports that the nonprofit arts and culture sector represents over 3,000 organizations, over 31,000 jobs, and revenue of more than $1.3 billion with an overall economic impact of $2.2 billion.

Cultural Capitol will feature the performing and visual talents of Ashley Anderson, visual artist (Atlanta), Yun Bai, visual artist (Tucker), Len Brown, visual artist (Brookhaven), Nneka Brown, visual artist (Columbus), Gerald E. Burch, visual artist (Buford), Center for Puppetry Arts (Atlanta), Erica Clahar, photographer (Suwanee), Dr. Aimee Cribbs, author (Ellijay), Sabre Esler, visual artist (Atlanta), The Georgia Ballet Company (Marietta), Georgia Ensemble Theatre & Conservatory (Roswell), Amber Green, visual artist (Lithonia), Charvis Z. Harrell, visual artist (Macon), Dinett Hok, visual artist (Newnan), Susan J Photography, visual artist ( ), Trinity Jackson (Fairburn), Crystal Denise Jones, spoken word artist (Augusta), Shrisma Kimbrough, visual artist (Macon), The Morgan Triplets, musicians (Lawrenceville), Arshaad Norwood, visual artist (Austell), Lady Barbara Pinson, visual artist (Atlanta), Mary Rene Quarles, performance artist (Atlanta). Andrene Rozier (Auburn), Sankofa Selassie presented by The Black Heritage Museum & Cultural Center (Atlanta), Lake Sirmon, visual artist (Atlanta), Beth Smith, visual artist (Macon), Ashley D. Thomas, visual artist (Atlanta), Alexis Smith Thomason, visual artist (Thomson), Mr. Treezy, performance artist (Dacula), VLEEV, composer (Atlanta), and Kristan Woolford with students from Jackson High School, multi-media artists (Atlanta).

About Georgians for the Arts

Georgians for the Arts, a 501c4 established in 2019, has a mission to provide vision, leadership, and resources that ensure the growth, prosperity, and sustainability of arts and culture in Georgia. It will assume the advocacy activities started and supported by ArtsGeorgia since 2013. Georgians for the Arts will advance its mission through year-round arts and culture advocacy activities, year-round programs for artists, and the networking of artists, arts educators, local arts organizations, and business leaders all working towards a better Georgia. www.georgiansforthearts.org

About ArtsGeorgia

ArtsGeorgia, an event sponsor, is a nonprofit arts service and advocacy organization founded in 2010, dedicated to advocating and providing resources for the arts with vision, innovation, consistency, and leadership. ArtsGeorgia implements its mission by providing essential advocacy resources; publishing newsletters and the ArtsGeorgia Official Arts Advocacy Handbook; creating the Georgians for the Arts initiative; and producing the annual Arts Advocacy Roundtable. ArtsGeorgia participates in local, regional, and national arts advocacy organizations, including 7 years as a National Partner of Americans for the Arts' Arts Advocacy Summit. Other programs include expanding SpaceFinder Georgia, the development of ArtsGeorgia PLACES as a statewide arts directory and collaboration with Etchster to provide the Find Georgia Public Art app. www.artsgeorgia.net

