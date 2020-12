Georgians Unite to Celebrate Voting Rights JoiningJohn Lewis "Good Trouble" Marches and Votercades in Cities Across Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black and Brown voters in cities across Georgia are joining the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda, the Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and community organizers for John Lewis "Good Trouble" Marches and Votercades, festive celebrations of voting rights that will lead voters to the polls for early voting for the U.S. Senate runoffs and Public Service Commission race on Jan 5, 2021.

"We want to bring awareness to the fact that early voting started and encourage people along the route to join us to get into some 'Good Trouble' and vote," said Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda.

"The Votercades create a level of excitement that inspires Black and Brown people to vote in the special election despite tactics like the unjust purging of 200,000 Georgia voters, intentional misinformation, and efforts by Georgia legislators to impose more restrictions on absentee ballots that will affect the runoffs," said Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The John Lewis March and Caravan is designed to capture the Spirit of the Late Congressman's legacy of getting into "Good Trouble." There will be subsequent Marches held during the month to continue to bring attention to the urgent need for voters to finish the job they started by voting. To view an updated schedule of Marches/Votercades visit votingrightsalliance.org.

MARCHES/VOTERCADES DECEMBER 14 (updated list at votingrightsalliance.org):

CITY: Austell

TIME: 11:00 AM

STARTING LOCATION: South Cobb Recreation Center

875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168"

CONTACT: Sharon J.Hill 678.900.2405

CITY: Athens

TIME: 11:00 AM

STARTING LOCATION: 410 McKinley Dr, Athens, GA

CONTACT: Tonja Roberts (910) 777-5955

CITY: Decatur

TIME: 11:00 AM

STARTING LOCATION: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center

3181 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA 30034

CONTACT: Juliana Njoku (404) 687-2731

CITY: Augusta

TIME: 11:00 AM

CONTACT: Gayla Keese [email protected] 706-414-6515

STARTING LOCATION: Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium Football Stadium

1339 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901

CITY: Stone Mountain

TIME: 12:30 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Salem Missionary Baptist Church

4700 Church St NW, Lilburn, GA 30048"

CONTACT: Glencie Rhedrick (980) 202-9866

CITY: Atlanta

TIME: 2:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC)

715 MLK Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GA

CONTACT: Dr. Karen McCrae [email protected]

CITY: Columbus

TIME: 2:00 PM

CONTACT: Jane Wilson (706) 289-4281

STARTING LOCATION: Smith Grove A.M.E. Zion Church

6550 Carr St. Columbus, GA 31907

CITY: Gainesville

TIME: 3:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: St John Baptist Church

741 E. E. Butler Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501

CONTACT: Glencie Rhedrick (980) 202-9866

CITY: McDonough

TIME: 3:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Eagles Landing High School

301 Tunis Rd, McDonough, GA 30253

CONTACT: Jessica Barker (256) 640-2483

CITY: Savannah

TIME: 3:00 PM

CONTACT: Carry (CJ) Smith [email protected] (423) 619-7712

STARTING LOCATION: Conner's Temple Baptist Church

509 W Gwinnett St. Savannah, GA

About the Peoples Agenda

The Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. The organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah. To donate or volunteer visit www.thepeoplesagenda.org,

About TJC

Founded by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the united states and abroad.

About Rainbow PUSH

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change.

Contact: Edrea Davis

Phone/Text: 770.961.6200/818.613.9521

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Diane Larche

Phone/Text: 404.273.3227

Email: [email protected]

