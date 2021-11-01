Georgia's Automotive Giants Come Together for Annual Clean Energy Roadshow at Mercer University in Macon

MACON, Ga., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow series, founded by PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols, and produced by Event Energy Partners, takes place Wednesday, November 17th at 8:30AM in partnership with Mercer University, College of Engineering. The second of three stops, the Roadshow in Macon is a combined outdoor commercial vehicle showcase and educational seminar that brings together propane, natural gas and electric vehicle manufacturers with fleet managers and elected officials.

Club Car Current EV LSV Fit-to-Task outfitted for hot or cold food service or campus catering. Blue Bird's 5th Generation Vision Propane bus, engineered to deliver fuel and maintenance cost-saving results, as well as offer drivers a pleasant riding and operation experience will be displayed alongside the Blue Bird Vision EV bus with up to 120 mile range on a 155KW battery with 3-hour DC recharging capability.

The half-day event on campus (1550 College St) starts with an outdoor vehicle showcase adjacent to the Godsey Science Center at 8:30AM followed by a seminar and discussion of Class 1-8 vehicles inside Penfield Hall at 9:00AM. The Roadshow concludes with a post event tour of Macon Transit Authority's new EV Bus Charging Facility.

The Roadshow highlights the advantages of switching to low or zero-emission vehicles as well as the supporting utility infrastructure programs and upcoming federal funding opportunities. In addition to other OEMs, the series features three Georgia based companies, Club Car, Blue Bird and KIA. In a first for Georgia, the showcase includes three alternatively fueled school buses, including the Blue Bird Propane Vision bus, the Blue Bird Electric Bus and the Lion Electric bus. Attendees will also see the newest model Club Car Current™ small wheel utility vehicle, Macon Transit Authority's all-electric BYD Bus, Waste Management's CNG Refuse hauler, Ingevity's CNG Ford F-150, and other fleet cars.

Presenters include Georgia Power, Atlanta Gas Light, Propane AutoGas, Club Car, KIA Georgia, BlueBird, Go-Station, BYD USA, Ingevity, Yancey Bus, Cummins, Peachstate Freightliner, and Thomas Bus.. All events are free and open to the public but registration is required at www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com The seminar is also being streamed for online attendees.

"Middle Georgia is working to become a leader in clean energy, and our community leaders look forward to learning about the latest trends and newest opportunities in this year's Roadshow," says Greg Boike, Director of Public Administration for the Middle Georgia Regional Commission. "The show is a resource for key connections for successful grants and project readiness" adds Show Producer, Joy Kramer.

The final stop will take place in Savannah at the Georgia Institute of Technology - (210 Technology Circle,) on 11/18 with a post-tour of the new, Port Fuel Center. The groundbreaking PFC features overnight truck parking, driver shuttle service, diesel, gasoline, CNG/RNG fueling and EV Charging, for travelers and truckers around the Port of Savannah.

