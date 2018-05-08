Georgia's First Code Ninjas Franchise Set to Open: Grand Opening Date Announced for Hamilton Mill

DACULA, Ga., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas (www.codeninjas.com) recently announced that Georgia's first coding center, located at 2130 Hamilton Creek Parkway, will have its grand opening celebration in Hamilton Mill on June 16 from 11–3 p.m. Parents and kids are welcome to come and enjoy games, prizes and deals as well as tour the site. Families are encouraged to sign up for early-bird savings and to prepare their schedule for a summer of learning and fun.

Code Ninjas recently expanded its coding franchise for kids into Georgia. The center in Dacula plans to continue with the national play-and-learn format that has been a successful and popular platform across the United States. Families who are interested in digital gaming and how to create those games are welcome. The facility is staffed by friendly experts who gently guide children through various teaching activities.

"'Kids have fun, parents see results' is our motto. Kids will have a blast while parents can relax in our luxurious parents' lounge. Here, parents can enjoy free Wi-Fi and beverages while lounging on our comfortable seating," owner and operator Dale Thomas said of the new facilities.

Serving families with children ages 7–14, Code Ninjas is the brainchild of founder David Graham. Working with his own kids, Graham wanted to empower children with the skills they needed to navigate a successful future in the digital age. Code Ninjas was born out of that desire, and uses state-of-the-art technology housed in facilities that are geared toward being a fun and engaging environment for children. Kids learn how to code by creating their own video game or app, learning valuable skills in the process.

Surrounded by friends and helpful mentors, the kids move through various levels of learning, earning color-coded wristbands as Code Ninjas. Whether or not the children eventually select coding careers later in their lives is less important than the other valuable skills they practice, like logic, math, problem solving and teamwork. These skills, along with the important socialization that naturally occurs, prepares children for higher education in nearly any career path they choose to pursue. And since they are having fun, kids learn without feeling like it is a chore.

Code Ninjas offers a variety of different programs to suit the busy schedules of modern families — including flexible Drop-In Learning, After School programs, week-long summer Programming Camps and the popular Parents Night Out programs. During Parents Night Out, parents can drop their kids off at Code Ninjas for a fun evening of games, puzzles or robotics before leaving to enjoy a much-needed evening out on the town.

As technology continues to advance at an expanding rate, so too will children have to learn more skills to keep up in a technological world. Code Ninjas also partners with local entrepreneurs to ensure that the entire community is involved with the education and integration of its most important resource: children.

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas is the fastest growing coding franchise for kids in the United States. Using a game-based curriculum, Code Ninjas teaches kids age 7–14 how to code in a fun and encouraging atmosphere. Children can apply the skills they learn to enhance their ongoing educations in this ever-increasing digital world.

