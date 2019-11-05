Georgia's FMLS licenses Exclusive Rights to Remine Listing Input, Remine Docs, and Remine Agent Pro

FAIRFAX, Va. and ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine and FMLS (First Multiple Listing Service) announced a new partnership today that dramatically upgrades the technology, data, and tools available to Atlanta-area real estate professionals. Under the terms of the deal, FMLS will provide the Remine MLS system as a member benefit. This system includes Remine Listing Input, Remine Docs, and Remine Agent Pro. All functions will be provided with high availability ensuring that brokers and agents will have access 24/7 to get their business done.

Remine Listing Input enables FMLS brokers to create or modify real estate listings from any device with unsurpassed ease, utilizing artificial intelligence to pre-populate fields and ensure accuracy and compliance. Brokers can use the tool to put listings in multiple MLSs of their choice at the same time, eliminating dual-entry of listings, Remine Listing Input also includes an Input API, which means brokerage companies and vendors can integrate it with their own systems in order to control listing creation process while remaining compliant with MLS business rules.

Remine Docs is a modern intuitive, secure, and integrated end-to-end solution for creating, signing, and collaborating on contracts. It, too, is accompanied by an open API.

Remine Agent Pro is a comprehensive application that includes an intuitive front-end and CRM, CMA, search and Client Portal tools powered by seamlessly integrated nationwide public record and MLS data.

"Remine gives us a total solution, which enables us to deliver a far better experience to our members," explained Jeremy Crawford, FMLS' CEO. "The days of cobbling together piecemeal solutions with outdated, inflexible systems must end if we are to move toward the future with confidence and exclusively provide our Georgia brokers and agents the best in class products, services, and CE accredited training."

"FMLS is natively data dictionary platinum certified and offers MLS data access to brokers and technology providers via the Platinum certified RESO Web API. The addition of these Remine products further build on a foundation of these standards," noted Crawford.

"We are excited and honored to be working with an innovative organization like FMLS that is committed to a high standard of MLS performance and service," noted Mark Schacknies, Remine's CEO. "This is a win for all FMLS members, and especially for brokerages, who are now empowered to modernize the process of listing creation and reporting through our open APIs."

Remine Agent Pro is now available to all FMLS members.

Remine Listing Input and Remine Docs launch Q1 2020.

About Remine

Remine is a data and technology platform that enables a digital real estate experience without limits. The privately held company is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with offices in Chicago, Toronto, and Irvine. Remine is live in over 50 markets and available to more than 1,000,000 agents and their clients.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (FMLS) is an organization that provides the real estate community with products and services to facilitate the sale of properties. FMLS is the premier MLS and data services provider for real estate brokers and agents in Georgia. Currently, FMLS serves more than 45,000 real estate professionals in Georgia with over 2,100+ broker member offices. The FMLS database currently contains 31,000+ active listings spread across 115 counties throughout the state.

