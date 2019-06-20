Georgia's Largest Technology Showcase Scheduled for March 2020

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier showcase event for Georgia's technology industry, The Summit, returns March 3-4, 2020 at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta to shine a spotlight on the state's industry strengths and gather top leaders and innovative companies at the Technology Association of Georgia's (TAG) annual meeting.

The Summit will showcase nationally recognized speakers, trending content sessions, hot tech demos, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, and Georgia's most innovative tech companies revolutionizing business.

Top C-suite executives representing some of the largest companies in the world including Delta Airlines, AT&T, Coca Cola, Home Depot, First Data, SunTrust, McKesson, General Electric, and Porsche North America attend this event.

As TAG's annual meeting, The Summit also offers attendees a chance to engage with TAG's 20+ tech professional societies, representing leaders and leadership opportunities in key, niche sectors.

Find out more about how TAG celebrates and engages its members, and learn about TAG's 2020 strategic plan - supporting its overall mission to promote, educate, unite, and influence the tech community and fuel the innovation economy. Discover new ways to get involved, develop relationships, and identify new partnerships.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

