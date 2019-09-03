Georgia's Vice Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia Nominated as New Prime Minister

TBILISI, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The governing Georgian Dream Democratic Georgia party has nominated Giorgi Gakharia, who currently serves as Vice Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, and Secretary of the National Security Council, as Georgia's new Prime Minister.

The announcement follows the party leadership meeting and yesterday's resignation of Prime Minister Bakhtadze. The Prime Minister-designate will nominate a cabinet for the Parliament's approval, which requires support of a simple majority of at least 76 MPs within a two-week period.

Gakharia remarked, "Today, after this decision, I will present the new composition of government and the program. I would like to tell you that minor changes will take place in the composition of government. These are the changes that I'm sure will strengthen the team and make it more effective, which is of supreme importance."

Gakharia's career has been marked by his commitment to reform and leading change across different government institutions. He possesses extensive experience successfully managing economic and security portfolios within the Georgian government. He has led major initiatives to advance Georgia's Euro-Atlantic and European integration, foster a business-friendly economy, and attract significant foreign direct investment that has resulted in jobs and economic growth.

Gakharia has repeatedly succeeded in initiating large-scale reforms in key government agencies. He previously served as Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development (2016-2017), Secretary of the Economic Council (2014-16) and Business Ombudsman (2013-2016).

As Secretary of the National Security Council, Gakharia leads the nation's security planning and coordination, working to forge closer security cooperation with Georgia's allies in the United States and Europe and advance Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration efforts.

As Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA), Gakharia initiated a number of reforms leading to a more transparent, open, efficient and accountable institution. He has also made tough choices to keep the country safe, stable and secure while ensuring openness and accountability. Time and again at the MIA, Gakharia has stated that the "fight against crime is worthless without the protection of human rights." For the first time ever, he established a Human Rights Protection Department at the MIA, aiming to improve, among other reforms, investigation standards of hate crimes committed against various vulnerable groups. As part of the reform, police officers have received extensive training to be sensitive towards these groups.

To increase transparency and openness of the MIA, Minister Gakharia established the system of regularly publishing crime statistics. According to the recent report by IDFI (Institute for Development of Freedom of Information), the MIA was named as one of the most transparent state institutions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has established a regular platform of cooperation with NGOs. Gakharia has appeared in Parliament regularly to answer questions from Members of Parliament on issues of high public interest.

Throughout his career, Gakharia has demonstrated strong leadership to secure fundamental economic reforms, capital market reform, and support initiatives for businesses, among other successes.

Prior to entering public service, Gakharia worked in the private sector in various roles, including serving as director of business development at Lufthansa Service Holding AG.

