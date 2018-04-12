GEOS Showcases Innovative Healthcare Safety and Security Solution

"When we think of healthcare, we typically think of Hospitals," says Mark Garver, GEOS CEO, "however, the healthcare system is much more diverse and needs solutions that encompass these varying environments. We evaluated the overall healthcare environment, associated risk and applied technology in each of these areas to provide a cohesive solution to address the risks with easy-to-use products and services."

Empower your team by providing them with the GEOS Healthcare Safety and Security solution today.

GEOS combined elements of offerings that have been delivered to enterprise customers, and other specialty areas and leveraged more than 10 years of protecting people around the globe to produce the GEOS Healthcare Safety and Security Suite. This solution provides a comprehensive rule-based alerting, two-way communication system and incident response system, complete with asset monitoring for people, places and things. The system also features some exciting proactive security features such as Remote Patient Visit Monitoring, Virtual Chaperone, and also includes optional 24x7 monitoring by the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC).

"Our belief is the best safety and security solution is one that is used outside of emergency situations, keeping it fresh on everyone's mind by using it," added Garver, "then if an emergency occurs the staff is already familiar with it."

GEOS works closely with their customers to automate the existing emergency operations or response plans by developing rules for communications, notifications, escalation, etc. into the GEOS Healthcare Safety and Security Solution ensuring that when an incident takes place the response is timely and informed.

About GEOS

GEOS is the leading global provider of monitored safety and security solutions for people, places and things. The GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) has helped coordinate emergency response and rescues in over 160 countries over the past 10 years. To learn more about GEOS Safety Solutions and our offering, take a look around today.

