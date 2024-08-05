Geosol Global Distribution Announces New Showroom in St. Louis, Missouri and Strategic International Distribution Partnerships

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geosol Global Distribution is excited to announce the grand opening of its new showroom located at 157-A Concord Plaza Shopping Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This state-of-the-art facility showcases the latest in solar technology, providing customers with a hands-on experience of the products that are shaping the future of clean energy.

"Our customer-first, concierge service is designed to meet the needs of a dynamic and ever-evolving solar supply chain market in the U.S.," said Byron DeLear, CEO of Geosol Global Distribution. "We are proud to collaborate with partners like Navitas Solar, REPM, VNT, and numerous EPCs across the nation. Our team's expertise in public-private partnership program design, banking and finance, and impact-driven initiatives enables us to go beyond mere distribution. We are a solutions team dedicated to driving project-management excellence and profitability."

Strategic Partnerships Drive Growth

Geosol Global Distribution carries more than 50 top solar brands and has cemented strategic partnerships that are transforming the landscape of solar distribution across the United States:

Partnership with REPM: Geosol has entered a strategic partnership with REPM, a high-volume solar project originator. This collaboration will ensure a steady supply of premium solar products to residential and large-scale projects nationwide, enhancing the efficiency and reach of solar energy installations. REPM is rolling out a comprehensive and innovative funding platform this summer that will provide a superior experience for EPCs, installers, and most importantly, home and business owners. Exclusive Distribution of Navitas Solar: As the exclusive North American distributor for Navitas Solar, a top-10 Indian solar manufacturer, Geosol is proud to announce the first project using Navitas modules has been installed this month and a case study will be available soon. This partnership brings high-quality, state-of-the-art mono PERC and TopCON solar modules to the North American solar marketplace, providing robust solutions for commercial and residential rooftop and utility scale solar projects. Distribution of VNT Products: Geosol also holds exclusive distribution rights for Indian-based VNT's electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in the Western Hemisphere which are currently undergoing testing with national laboratories in preparation for import. Additionally, Geosol will distribute VNT-branded solar equipment for utility-scale solar projects. VNT, the market leader in India and Middle East for these products, is bringing innovative technologies to the U.S. utility-scale solar sector through this partnership.

"Geosol Global has the approach that we need to compete in a sometimes raucous solar market," said John Conte, Founder and CEO of REPM. "REPM strives to provide our customers with the most efficient and environmentally friendly solar power solutions, and we are thrilled to partner with Geosol to expand our impact. Together, we aim to offer a comprehensive renewable energy solution that maximizes energy generation while ensuring dependable, flexible, and affordable energy storage. This collaboration is a bold step towards creating a sustainable future by providing empowering energy solutions for home owners through service, innovation, and quality."

Integrated Clean Energy Finance

Geosol Global Distribution is not only focused on providing state-of-the-art solar technology but also plays a pivotal role in the broader financial and manufacturing ecosystem. As a key player in the solar supply chain, Geosol collaborates closely with group company Sustainable Equity LLC, a financial services firm specializing in flexible financing solutions, including Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE), USDA financing, and traditional lending. This partnership enables Geosol's clients to access innovative financial products that support energy efficiency, renewable energy, and disaster resiliency projects. Sustainable Equity's expertise in PACE financing and real estate development further empowers commercial property owners and developers to maximize their building's energy efficiency and overall value.

Made in America Solar Manufacturing

Geosol's strategic alignment with Navitas USA by Colby underscores its commitment to fostering a robust and inclusive clean energy manufacturing sector. Navitas USA by Colby, a majority minority-owned enterprise, is developing a 3.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility that promotes workforce diversity and inclusion. This collaboration provides a steady supply of high-quality, American-made solar products, aligning with the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster domestic manufacturing and create good-paying jobs.

Through these partnerships, Geosol Global Distribution not only enhances the availability and quality of solar products across North America but also contributes to a sustainable and equitable clean energy future. With a comprehensive national network of warehousing and logistical support, Geosol ensures the timely and efficient delivery of solar solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the solar distribution market.

For more information on our distribution services, financing solutions, and product offerings, please visit our new showroom, our online store at or contact us at [email protected].

Join us in energizing the path to a greener, more profitable future.

Geosol Global Distribution 157-A Concord Plaza Shopping Center St. Louis, MO 63128 [email protected]

About Geosol Global Distribution

Centrally located in the American Midwest, Geosol Global Distribution is a pivotal player in clean energy distribution. We carry more than 50 top solar brands and are the exclusive North American distributor for Navitas Solar and VNT's electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as a distributor of VNT's solar products. Our expert team and strategic partnerships make us the go-to source for high-quality solar distribution. Contact us at: [email protected]

About Sustainable Equity

Sustainable Equity LLC is a forward-thinking investment company dedicated to championing projects and missions that are purpose-driven, fostering both sustainable and equitable outcomes. Our company mission is to deploy capital to create a better world, and we are passionate about investing in companies and community-oriented missions that align with our values. We aim to make a positive impact on communities by providing commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing solutions for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and resiliency property improvements, in addition to USDA financing and traditional lending. Sustainable Equity is supported by a team of professionals who specialize in commercial real estate, legal, structured finance, government affairs, sustainability policy, equity and inclusion, and clean-energy tech. To learn more, please visit us at: www.sustainableequity.org.

About REPM

Headquartered in New Jersey, REPM excels in providing unique funding programs and project management for renewable energy projects across the United States. Our executive team, with 70 years of combined solar industry experience, leverages extensive expertise in sales, installations, training, and consulting to deliver exceptional value. We navigate complex challenges and seize market opportunities, positioning our partners as leading forces in solar initiatives. To learn more, please visit us at: www.repmcorp.com.

