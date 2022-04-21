GeoSolar Technologies Engages Leading NY Agency TAG Collective To Head Its Marketing and Publicity Efforts

TAG to help Introduce GeoSolar's Brand in Preparation For Its Forthcoming Regulation A+ Capital Raise

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based global marketing and media agency TAG Collective announces it has been appointed agency of record for GeoSolar Technologies, (GST) adding to the firm's ever-expanding client roster, GST is emerging as a leader in the rapidly emerging multi-billion dollar electric home revolution. Effective immediately, TAG Collective will leverage its StoryScaling™ approach to lead GeoSolar Technologies' campaigns in public relations, digital marketing, social media, influencer marketing, video development, brand consulting, and its offering page.

TAG Collective will represent GeoSolar Technologies ( GeoSolarPlus.com ) a Colorado-based climate technology company in their quest to reduce America's dependence on fossil fuels through their patent-pending SmartGreen All Electric Home. TAG will introduce and expand GeoSolar Technologies' overall presence in climate technology and solidify their position as market leaders in the creation of both healthier homes and a healthier planet.

GST was founded by a team of highly respected climate scientists with the mission of converting new and existing homes from fossil fuel to carbon-free alternatives while enhancing the role of the electric vehicle in an all-clean electric lifestyle, truly focused on saving families money. By reinventing the way we power and purify our homes from top to bottom, and technologically upgrading how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes and vehicles with 100% sustainable energy sources, GST believes it can help mitigate the average home production of eight tons of CO 2 annually, which is known to create a toxic, unhealthy living environment for communities and the home's residents. Full details on the GeoSolar Technologies statements can be found at the end of this release under the section entitled "In Reference to GeoSolar Technologies, Inc."

"Solar is a great start but is only the beginning of what we offer a homeowner." Says Stone Douglass, CEO of GeoSolar Technologies, "With SmartGreen technology we are disrupting the entire home energy market by delivering much more value. We take the home to a whole new level with AI-controlled energy efficiency, the security of long-term battery storage, rapid electric vehicle charging stations and we make it accessible by providing 100% financing." Douglass continues, "TAG knows how to introduce our product to the consumer and expand our message to the millions of homeowners that will soon recognize the need for our proprietary technology. We are pleased to be working with a global agency with a long history of representing some of the most important companies and brands as they embark on world-changing initiatives."

Rod Turner, CEO and Founder of Manhattan Street Capital, a leader in the fast-growing industry of direct capital offerings, and who will be advising GeoSolar Technologies' Regulation A+ funding round, added, "Our mission is to help educate the public that a clean independent electric home is not only acceptable and affordable but is, in fact, far more comfortable, economical and healthy than existing fossil fuel-powered homes."

TAG Collective Partner and Co-Founder Marilyn Lopez adds, "GeoSolar Technologies is an emerging leader in climate technology and the clean energy industry, and we are excited to be representing them. We look forward to raising their brand visibility as they lead the way towards the future of cleaner, healthier homes and a better environment for now and future generations."

TAG Collective Partner and Co-Founder Daniel E. Chartock added, "When we think about why we created StoryScaling™, new and innovative companies like GeoSolar Technologies come to mind. To help a brand effectively tell a story not yet told, in a way that can connect with the community, potential customers, and investors all simultaneously and consistently is at the heart of how we drive rapid brand growth. We are proud to be working with a cutting-edge and forward-thinking company like GST that is making a significant contribution to the urgent need in combating rising global temperatures and the extreme climate that is threatening the world."

Homeowners and contractors interested in collaborating and learning more about GeoSolarTechnologies can visit https://geosolarplus.com.

Those interested in learning more about TAG Collective, StoryScaling™, and other services, can learn more at https://tagcollective.com .

About GeoSolar Technologies ( https://geosolarplus.com )

GeoSolar Technologies is revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company's patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels creating a healthier living environment while taking the home to net-zero carbon.

About TAG Collective ( https://tagcollective.com )

At TAG Collective, we power brands that change the world. Our DNA and passion are our clients' brands. We love BIG ideas and the passion that drives them, being the catalyst of their realities. We dream BIG, create BIG, and deliver purposeful campaigns to brands, whether you're a team of one or one million. Founded by Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, the firm focuses on helping clients break through the noise with StoryScaling™. Leveraging our team's insights, experience, and creativity to develop and deliver strategies and solutions, including new media, digital media, and traditional media. We focus on the why behind why our customers should choose them, why we say what we say, and why our clients' messages will transcend platforms and audiences.

