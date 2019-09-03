GeoSpace Labs Announces Highest Customer Rating in Industry for Geowiz No Monthly Fee ELD

BRUSH, Colo., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs is absolutely thrilled to announce that its Owner Operator Electronic Logging Device (ELD) (https://eld.cloud) has passed the largest pay-to-play systems KeepTruckin ELD in customer ratings on the Google Play Store with a 4.4 rating as of September 1, 2019 (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=biz.geowiz.lte&hl=en_US).

The Geowiz ELD was introduced in the market in 2014 by GeoSpace Labs and has grown to over 30,000 users across its core and specialized systems. It can be purchased at: https://geowiz.myshopify.com/

"We have worked so hard to make our ELD system something that is easy to use and also functional, and have used every piece of business acumen we have to find a way to provide it with no monthly fee to individual owner operators, as a onetime purchase," explained Dr. David Lady, Geospace Labs CEO.

"We were told it couldn't be done," Dr. Lady continued. "We were told we wouldn't last. We were told we couldn't provide a product as good as the big corporate players who charge so much money. Yet here we are five years later with 30,000 users and the highest rating in the industry."

A new version was release in August. This new version incorporates the evolution on usability and reliability from five years of field usage, and benefits from an extensive driver feedback project conducted in Q2 of 2019 where hundreds of drivers provided direct feedback with new feature requests, tweaks, rule interpretations, and usability.

A few examples of improved features:

Detailed map showing driving history

Use the allowed 15 minutes or less of unassigned driving (49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395 4.6.1.6(d)) to move a truck without tripping 1 minute of driving and messing up your break, or shift and cycle reset calculations

Arizona Time zone

Ability to pair ELD units, trucks, and drivers for automated truck assignments and automated correction if wrong truck is selected

6 months of data stored on device including ELD, DVIR, FUEL, and IFTA data, and backup to cloud, meaning once logged in the ELD can run without a data subscription which saves money. Three years of data available in the cloud as an option.

Complete official Canadian location database, and ability to reconcile US and Canadian rule sets, switch at the border automatically, and only process rules based upon correct geography

IFTA miles calculated and fuel receipts tracked with no additional fees

Truck maintenance scheduled by date, miles, and with unlimited maintenance items tracked over time

Audit Guard – an internal audit tool to analyze logs against possible CSA points, in real time and for all stored logs, so any items can be corrected quickly before an audit

Ability to edit any past day logs for the past 6 months

There are many other usability and performance improvements in version 4.5 that make it an amazing ELD tool that saves drivers time and money so they can drive more.

GeoSpace Labs provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2).

For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com or call 877.443.6949.

