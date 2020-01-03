GeoSpace Labs Launches Only Official Florida Intrastate ELD

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs is pleased to announce the general availability of the Official Florida Intrastate FMCSA Registered Electronic Logging Device (ELD). This tool is an easy to use low cost means for drivers and companies to comply with the Florida FS 316.302 regulation and the January 1, 2020 requirement.

"Florida recently adopted the FCMSA's regulations for using electronic logging devices to report on a truck's compliance with the intrastate hours of service rules," noted GeoSpace Labs CEO David Lady.

"If this sounds new, it is. Florida is only the second state after Texas to require commercial truck drivers to comply with reporting requirements for travel solely with the state's boundaries," Lady concluded.

What are these rules? There are four.

Driver may drive 12 hours after 10 consecutive hours off duty.

What This Means: A driver can drive for 12 straight hours (i.e Miami to Pensacola ) after they have had 10 hours of rest.

Driver may not drive after 16th hour after coming on duty following 10 consecutive hours off duty.

What This Means: A person cannot work more than 16 straight hours, even if they have not driven the maximum 12 hours allowed. The 16 hours includes all drive time and any stops for lunch or bathroom breaks.

Driver may not drive after 70/80 hours on duty in 7/8 consecutive days. 34 consecutive hours off constitutes end of 7/8 day period.

What This Means: A driver is allowed to work for 70 hours over a 7 day period or 80 hours over an 8 day period if they also comply with the other hours of service rules regarding drive time. After the 70 or 80 hour mark, a driver must have 34 hours off duty to reset the 70 or 80 hour work window.

Drivers who do not exceed a 150 air mile radius and no placarded hazardous materials are exempt from maintaining a log book. Drivers not released from duty within 12 hours must document driving time.

What This Means: Drivers who travel within 150 air miles (about 172 statute), do not carry hazardous materials, and operate less than 12 straight hours are not required to maintain a log book.

The Florida ELD is especially designed to manage the intrastate rules, and has special tools just for Florida. It is priced at roughly half the cost of traditional ELD systems at $10 per month because of the specific limited Florida scope.

More information about the Florida Intrastate rules, and the Florida ELD product can be found at the Florida ELD website (https://flaeld.com).

GeoSpace Labs provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2).

For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com or call 877.443.6949.

