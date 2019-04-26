GeoSpace Labs Now Has Geowiz® ELD Vertical for Limo Drivers and Bus Drivers

LAKELAND, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday April 26, GeoSpace Labs launched two new ELD products to assist passenger carrying driver with 49 CFR 395 Hours of Service and 49 CFR 396 Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting (DVIR) compliance.

"We have become experts in market verticals and providing hours of service technology designed specifically for how different drivers work based upon the market, vehicle specifications, and type of transport," noted Dr. David Lady, President of GeoSpace Labs.

The passenger carrying specific ELDs are designed around how drivers in this market work, enhancing traditional hours of service logging with tools specific to the working requirement of passenger carrying drivers.

"We have found that generic ELD tools tend to gloss over passenger carrying rules and assume everything is a truck, and all drivers are long haul over the road property carriers. We instead focus on helping the passenger carrying drivers maximize usage of their rule set, as allowed, so they can boost their driving and productivity," concluded Dr. Lady.

If you are driving a bus or a limo, you should be inspecting a bus or a limo, not something called 'truck' or 'power unit'. The GeoSpace Labs Limo Driver ELD, and Bus Driver ELD, are powered by Geowiz ELD, which is an FMCSA registered product registration #0008.

Hours of Service federal rules affect drivers differently, and play an important role in driver productivity, and ability to earn a living wage. Using an ELD specifically designed for how you work improved both productivity and earning potential, as you can get the most out of the rules while still knowing and being able to prove you are 100% compliant when you need to.

About GeoSpace Labs. GeoSpace Labs is a provider of hours of service, GPS, and safety tracking technology in North American markets. GeoSpace offers a variety of products, some with a monthly fee and some without, designed to improve management of commercial carriers and fleets. For more information please visit geospacelabs.com.

