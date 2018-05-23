GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets

LAKELAND, Fla., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE20 ELD abruptly announced on Friday, May 18, 2018 that they were out of business, leaving hundreds of trucking fleets with ONE20 electronic logging devices that will no longer function.

GeoSpace Labs has helped hundreds of drivers convert from ONE20 to our easy to use ELD, so we know the process. We are hearing reports from the field from fleet owners that the ONE20 devices are locking up, and that many have stopped functioning. This is just days after the absurd ONE20 announcement on May 18th that they have closed their doors and have gone out of business.

GeoSpace has extended its support for ONE20 ELD users to include fleet users, which we classify as companies with several if not hundreds or thousands of trucks. If your company has 5 or more trucks, we typically recommend our PRO service as it provides extended and deep fleet management tools, compared to the single user ELD version.

However, as far as we can tell, ONE20 did not charge a monthly subscription for larger fleets. If this is accurate, this is probably one of the main reasons they have gone out of business, along with a product that by all reports used 700MB or more of data a day and generally had an excessively high rate of problems.

While no ELD company can be viable in the long run on a product like an ELD without a revenue base for larger fleets, GeoSpace is offering fleets that transition from ONE20 the same pricing as owner operators, the ELD hardware at $199, and we will allow fleets to use our PRO service for a year with no monthly fee. We're doing this because you are dealing with a failed vendor, and we know you need time to adjust your budget planning, given where you thought you were just four days ago.

After a year, you can convert down to the single user version and never pay a monthly fee, or, pick up a monthly payment to continue using the PRO service, your choice. If nothing else this can serve as a bridge for you to plan for a longer-term solution.

Just as with the OO's, let us know you are a ONE20 refugee and we will 2-day ship you working ELD units, and we will cover the shipping costs. We have roughly 10,000 units left in inventory, which based upon ONE20 reported sales should be enough to cover most of the market needs over the next several days.

