GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs

LAKELAND, Fla., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs CEO David Lady will be at the Bear River meeting room, MARQUETTE HOTEL, 710 Marquette Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 5/24/18 to interview employees of ONE20 ELD laid off due to the alleged negligent mismanagement of the ONE20 ELD product and Trimble Inc backing by the failed ONE20 CEO Christian Schenk.

"I have been in contact via LinkedIn with many sales and marketing employees. I thought ONE20 had a good brand and am shocked by the news the entire company is going out of business," said GeoSpace CEO David Lady. "How do you get venture backing by a huge company like Tremble, claim to have sold seventeen thousand ELD units, and then shut down operations without prior notice six months after the ELD mandate while folding the entire company?" Lady continued.

"Some employees are hesitant to meet with me because they think I am somehow working with Schenk. I don't know the guy, and my only outreach to him was an offer to purchase his client list, which he has failed to respond to. What a mess he has created.

GeoSpace is a strong company with a good product. Unlike Schenk and ONE20, we have focused on addressing the myriad of complexity to working with mid-age trucks and applying the ELD mandate requirements. Unlike ONE20, myself and other senior leadership are also the technical leads, we write code, perform R&D, QA testing, and are hands on in making our product a huge success."

Lady went on to say that GeoSpace is growing and is willing to open an office in Minneapolis, Minnesota and employ ONE20 sales and marketing personal. "We think the ONE20 branding and marketing was very good. Technically, obviously, the product wasn't up to speed and failed, so we are not talking to any technical folks, but Schenk's mismanagement should not force dozens of talented workers out of jobs in an industry that is growing and with a product that is very much in demand."

ONE20 sales, marketing, or support employees who would like talk to GeoSpace CEO David Lady about opening an office in Minneapolis should contact CEO Lady at david@geowiz.biz and schedule time on May 24 to have a conversation when he is in town.

About GeoSpace Labs. GeoSpace Labs, based in Lakeland Florida, offers several types of products, from vertically integrated transportation management systems to market wide tool kits designed to provide value to any line of business. GeoSpace currently has over seventeen thousand users across one hundred twenty-five thousand tracked assets. Our mission is to help make people safer, every second, every day.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: David Lady

Phone number: 970.776.5622

Email: 195736@email4pr.com

Company information: https://geospacelabs.com/

For more information on Single User ELD: http://eld.cloud/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geospace-labs-ready-to-save-one20-eld-jobs-300652674.html

SOURCE GeoSpace Labs

Related Links

https://geospacelabs.com

