GeoSpark Analytics Awarded Innovation Research Award to Bring Hyperion to Air Operations Centers

HERNDON, Va., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpark Analytics, has secured a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the United States Air Force (USAF) to evaluate incorporating USAF data into the Hyperion threat and risk assessment platform for use in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) units and in Air Operations Centers (AOC). Hyperion, a cloud-based platform provides analysts and operators unprecedented situational awareness of political, economic and social risk across the globe. Inclusion of air operations data will enhance safety of navigation and situational awareness for the USAF and for commercial air safety.

AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.1, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

Hyperion will be an immediate and substantial force multiplier to all ISR units and AOCs by shifting the Common Operational Picture of current activities to one that is a future forecast of the operational environment. Hyperion's applied machine learning models are continually assessing risk and activity globally in near real-time. Hyperion's AI analyzes streaming content, calculates stability, makes forecasts, and builds narrative summaries to display and forecast global events that impact stability, threat and risk levels

"GeoSpark Analytics is excited to bring the power of Hyperion to the Air Force and contribute to its mission by becoming smarter, faster, and stronger," said GeoSpark Analytics CEO and Founder Omar Balkissoon. "We are proud to work with the Air Force and have launched a feasibility study evaluating the benefit of incorporating relevant Air Force data into our forecasting and event identification AI and ML models."

About GeoSpark Analytics

GeoSpark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion enable humans to understand inhuman amounts of information by combining sourced data from space, social media, news reporting and IoT together with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language generation to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. GeoSpark Analytics has received funding from Zero Gravity Capital and is currently backed by General Catalyst. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

