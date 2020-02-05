Geospark Analytics Partners with Location Intelligence Leader Esri to Enable AI Risk and Threat Assessment Offerings Through Geographic Information Systems

Geospark Analytics will make their global event data, global activity models and country, city and regional stability assessment models available as feature services and as packaged applications through the ArcGIS Marketplace. The integration of Geospark Analytics' AI models is an immediate and substantial force multiplier for GIS users to leverage. Through the integration of Geospark Analytics AI models, Esri users will be able to analyze streaming content, immediately understand global stability levels and forecasts, and build narrative summaries to display and forecast global events that impact stability, threat and risk levels.

"Membership in the global Esri Partner Network gives us the ability to better collaborate with industry leaders and bring the innovative power of Hyperion to a wider user base, while continuing to work closely with Esri's architecture and future development," said Omar Balkissoon, Chief Executive Officer of Geospark Analytics.

"We are excited to have Geospark Analytics join Esri's partner community and offer their AI models and insights as a content service to the ArcGIS community and beyond," said Jeff Wilson, Emerging Business Manager at Esri. "Their global event and stability data, combined with our users' geospatial content, will provide a unique new capability for decision making and planning, and assessing strategic opportunity and risk."

About Geospark Analytics

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion enable humans to understand inhuman amounts of information by combining sourced data from space, social media, news reporting and IoT together with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language generation to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. Geospark Analytics has received funding from Zero Gravity Capital and is currently backed by General Catalyst. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

More information can be found at www.geospark.io.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

