Geospark Analytics Receives Federal Small Business Award for Collaboration at the Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement

HERNDON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics received the Federal Small Business Award for Collaboration at the 2022 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California, March 5–7, 2022. Geospark Analytics was one of six Esri partners recognized at the conference for excellence in their work with Esri in the US Federal Government market.

Geospark Analytics works in tandem with Esri to help clients customize their ArcGIS Online dashboards with the Hyperion AI, machine-learning platform. They empower security and intelligence teams with a precise and detailed visualization of risk and threat assessments so teams can make efficient and effective decisions for their organization.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2,700 partners around the world. The award winners have demonstrated exceptional ways to deliver solutions to the US Federal Government with Esri's ArcGIS software to advance the use of geographic information systems (GIS) technology by these organizations.

"Geospark Analytics is honored to be accepting the Federal Small Business for Collaboration Award," stated Esri Partner Manager at Geospark Analytics, Ryan Thornhill. "We're looking forward to continuing this partnership and helping the U.S. Federal Government utilize the benefits of GIS software and location intelligence on a global scale."

About Geospark Analytics

Geospark Analytics was founded in 2017 under the principle "information as it breaks is too late." We help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and provide risk intelligence forecasts. Hyperion, our AI-driven platform, gathers and analyzes risk and threat information using news, social media, economic indicators, governance indicators, travel warnings, weather, and other data from over 6.8M sources.

SOURCE Geospark Analytics