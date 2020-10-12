Geospark Analytics Selected by U.S. Department of State to Provide Global Situational Awareness

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, the world class leader in developing applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for global threat and risk assessment, was just awarded a contract by the United States Department of State for use of the company's Hyperion platform to enable fulsome situational awareness and AI-driven forecasting of risks across the globe. As the system is assessing and analyzing high volumes of data in near real-time, users will be armed with the tools to identify activity anomalies and be forewarned to leading indicators of stability changes to alert users to potential regions of concern. This is the third task order in as many weeks let on the company's recently awarded five year, $95,000,000, U.S. government wide indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

"Open source intelligence assessments to help protect U.S. Embassies was one of the original use cases we discussed four years ago when we originally designed the Hyperion platform," said Geospark Analytics Chief Technology Officer Chad Dalton. Dalton added, "The Department of States' global footprint and diversity of mission demands technology enablers with similar global reach in data and, more importantly, technology that automates activity and risk assessments for every spot on the globe. Open source tools that are overly reliant on a single source of western social media don't have the global reach nor AI-driven risk assessments to ensure the safety and security of the women and men of the foreign service. With Hyperion, we are enabling the Department with a massive data processing platform and putting the power of machine learning in the hand of those who need it most across the globe ensuring that the Diplomatic Security Service is Future Ready!"

About Geospark Analytics

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings, and provide predictive analytics capabilities. In addition to basic event modeling that includes health, travel safety, transportation, disaster, crime, conflict, unrest, terrorism data and detection, Hyperion's AI engine continuously assesses the impact events have on the stability of every country, 1,000+ cities and nearly 8,000 regions covering the entire globe. Geospark Analytics also offers custom modeling for clients' uniquely mission specific needs. More information can be found at http://www.geospark.io.

