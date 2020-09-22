Geospark Analytics Selected by USTRANSCOM to Provide Global Situational Awareness and Custom Modeling to Solve its Hardest Problems

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, the world class leader in developing applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for global threat and risk assessment, was just awarded a contract by the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) for use of the company's Hyperion platform to enable analysts and operators with holistic situational awareness and AI-driven forecasting of risks at the global level. As the system is assessing and analyzing high volumes of data in near real-time, users will be armed with the tools to identify anomalies, spikes in relevant activity, and track stability changes to orient users towards areas of potential concern. Geospark Analytics will also be building a new type of custom model for the command to quantify a complex network of geopolitical relationships for use inside the platform. This is the second task order let on the company's recently awarded five year, $95,000,000, Space Force sponsored U.S. government wide indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

"Developed by data scientists in concert with USTRANSCOM domain experts to address unique customer requirements, this custom model will identify and characterize events of interest while placing them in a framework that allows for both quantitative and qualitative analysis of their impact," said Geospark Analytics Chief Data Science Officer Matt McKnight. McKnight added, "Geospark Analytics' massive data processing platform is able to take the information we already extract from millions of sources and place it into customer-specific frameworks. This puts the power of machine learning to work by making analysts more efficient and effective prosecuting the specialized aspects of their jobs that generalized solutions cannot support. Enhancing Hyperion Events, Hotspots, and Pulse stability models with a uniquely relevant USTRANSCOM mission model all but guarantees the command's ability to be Future Ready!"

About Geospark Analytics

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings, and provide predictive analytics capabilities. In addition to basic event modeling that includes health, travel safety, transportation, disaster, crime, conflict, unrest, terrorism data and detection, Hyperion's AI engine continuously assesses the impact events have on the stability of every country, 1,000+ cities and nearly 8,000 regions covering the entire globe. Geospark Analytics also offers custom modeling for clients' uniquely mission specific needs. More information can be found at http:// www.geospark.io.

