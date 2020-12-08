Geospark Analytics Signs Three-year Agreement with NATO

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, the premier developer of applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for risk and threat assessment, was awarded a three-year contract from NATO for use of the company's Hyperion global threat and risk assessment platform and API. Geospark Analytics' cloud-based Hyperion platform provides analysts and operators unprecedented situational awareness and AI-driven risk assessments augmented with its new groundbreaking automated risk reports for every spot on the globe. Hyperion was also a finalist for NATO's 2020 Innovation Challenge.

"Geospark Analytics is thrilled to extend our current contracts with NATO to a new multi-year agreement for use of Hyperion, as well as our data and AI models," said Geospark Analytics CEO Amanda Brownfield. "This is the fifth contract we signed with defense and foreign affairs organizations in the last two months, substantiating that these users are no longer satisfied with technology that simply offers breaking news or social media alerts. They need AI-driven technology that offers global scale, machine speed, precision geolocation, augmented analytics—all without analytic bias! Our Hyperion platform makes the extraordinary leap from 'hey look here to hey look here because we think this will happen.'"

Hyperion is a substantial force multiplier at NATO Headquarters and the Southern Hub. In near real-time, Hyperion's AI engine continually analyzes streaming publicly available information across the globe, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability, and forecasts future instability for every country, producing a computer generated risk report.

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion is an applied machine learning platform conceived from decades of direct mission experience and cutting-edge data science. Hyperion combines data from over 6.8 million sources such as social media, news reporting, economics, and natural disasters with natural language processing and artificial intelligence to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

