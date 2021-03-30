Geospark Analytics to Build Mass Notification Capability for USAF

HERNDON, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in developing AI solutions for risk and threat assessment, was awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the United States Air Force to develop a mass notification capability for its Hyperion platform. Geospark Analytics will incorporate mass notification technology that will enable AI-powered mass notification of risk and threat. It will enhance security and situational awareness for the DOD and have dual purpose applicability for commercial security operations.

Geospark Analytics continues to shape the force of the future by building upon the significant milestones it has already reached to bring users the next level of actionable intelligence. "The Air Force, and all of our users, will now be able to combine our powerful threat and risk AI-engine with the ability to execute mass notifications of both critical events and forecast of stability changes to ensure the safety and security of people and operations," said Geospark Analytics CEO Amanda Brownfield. "We have enjoyed our partnership with the Department as a SBIR company that has resulted in significant advancements of military intelligence."

Hyperion is a substantial force multiplier for the DOD, shifting the Common Operational Picture of current risks to one that is a forecast of the future. Hyperion's AI engine analyzes streaming publicly available information, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability and forecast future risk. Over the past year the use of Hyperion across the department grew to included Combatant Commands, Military Services, and Combat Support Agencies.

This is the third Phase II SBIR award for Geospark Analytics' Hyperion platform that provides unprecedented situational awareness and an AI-driven forecast of risk across the globe. AFRL and AFWERX partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 20.R, the Air Force began offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion is an applied machine learning platform conceived from decades of direct mission experience and cutting-edge data science. Hyperion combines data from over 6.8 million sources such as social media, news reporting, economics, and natural disasters with natural language processing and artificial intelligence to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

