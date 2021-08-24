Geospark Analytics Welcomes Eddie Everett To Its Board Of Directors

Omar Balkissoon, Founder and CEO of Geospark Analytics, states, "Eddie brings a truly international perspective to our business, one I'm excited to understand more and grow our organization into. His innovation track record and pace of technology rollout is completely aligned to our velocity of ideas to reality."

Eddie's extensive knowledge of the risk and security sector, excellent experience of high-level governance and strong leadership skills in driving performance, will be a valuable addition to Geospark Analytics.

Eddie will be a huge asset as he knows how Geospark Analytics' platform benefits the commercial sector and can help showcase the benefits of the platform moving into this next phase of the partnership.

"I'm delighted to be joining the board of Geospark Analytics at such an exciting time, as they continue to build upon their reputation for pushing the boundaries of predictive risk analysis," stated Eddie. "Harnessing the power of technology, Geospark Analytics guides organizations to navigate their way through the ever-evolving risk landscape. I truly believe that when you're empowered with insight and knowledge, anything is possible."

During Eddie's 17-year career at Control Risks, his focus has been on innovation, partnerships and the application of technology into Control Risks consulting solutions.

ABOUT GEOSPARK ANALYTICS

Geospark Analytics was founded in 2017 under the principle "information as it breaks is too late." We help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and provide risk intelligence forecasts. Hyperion, our AI-driven platform, gathers and analyzes risk and threat information using news, social media, economic indicators, governance indicators, travel warnings, weather, and other data from over 6.8M sources.

