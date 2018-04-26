Geospatial Analytics Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

The geospatial analytics market is expected to grow from USD 40.65 Billion in 2018 to USD 86.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2023.



The global market is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period, majorly driven by the increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies, and significant advancements in geospatial analytics with the introduction of artificial intelligence and big data.



With the introduction of artificial intelligence and big data in the market, geospatial analytics can provide better and less expensive geospatial data to organizations across the globe. These solutions also provide additional benefits such as the ability to serve on-demand analytics, increased accessibility and ability to analyze complex and large datasets, and analyzing multiple types of geospatial information through cloud-based geospatial analytics.



A key restraining factors impacting the growth of the geospatial analytics market is the high cost of geospatial analytics solutions. The development of geospatial analytics solutions for acquiring real-time data increases the complexity of the GIS software. High complexities involved in the development of GIS software and real-time data collection result in high cost of software. Due to this, companies with limited financial resources are not able to invest in commercial geospatial solutions. The implementation of geospatial analytics solutions requires high initial investment, thereby resulting in a lower rate of adoption in small and medium-sized companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Geospatial Analytics Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market Top Three Types

4.4 Market By Application

4.5 Market Top Three Verticals and Regions



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.1.2.2 Integration of Geospatial Technology With Mainstream Technologies

5.1.2.3 Advancements in Geospatial Analytics With the Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 High Cost of Geospatial Analytics Solutions

5.1.3.2 Regulations and Legal Issues

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Increasing Use of Location-Based Services

5.1.4.2 Development of 4d Gis Software

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Complexities Involved in Integration of Geospatial Data With Enterprise Solutions

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Geospatial Analytics: Case Studies

5.2.2.1 Case Study 1: Retail Company Increases Operational Productivity

5.2.2.2 Case Study 2: Healthcare Company Improves Perinatal Health Services

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.4 Standards



6 Geospatial Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software & Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surface & Field Analytics

7.3 Network & Location Analytics

7.4 Geovisualization

7.5 Others



8 Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surveying

8.3 Medicine & Public Safety

8.4 Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

8.5 Climate Change Adaptation

8.6 Others



9 Geospatial Analytics Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Business

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Utility & Communication

9.5 Government

9.6 Defense & Intelligence

9.7 Natural Resources

9.8 Others



10 Geospatial Analytics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Expansions

11.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.3 Market Ranking, By Key Player



12 Company Profiles



AAM Pty Ltd

Alteryx

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Critigen

Descartes Labs

Digitalglobe

ESRI

Fugro N.V.

General Electric

Geospin

Google

Harris Corporation

Hexagon AB

Mapidea

Maplarge

Maxar Technologies

Oracle

Orbital Insights

Pitney Bowes

RMSI

SAP

Tomtom International BV

Trimble

Zillioninfo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rt9mxj/geospatial?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geospatial-analytics-market-2018---global-forecast-to-2023-300637220.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

