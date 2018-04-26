Geospatial Analytics Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component , Type, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geospatial analytics market is expected to grow from USD 40.65 Billion in 2018 to USD 86.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2023.
The global market is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period, majorly driven by the increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies, and significant advancements in geospatial analytics with the introduction of artificial intelligence and big data.
With the introduction of artificial intelligence and big data in the market, geospatial analytics can provide better and less expensive geospatial data to organizations across the globe. These solutions also provide additional benefits such as the ability to serve on-demand analytics, increased accessibility and ability to analyze complex and large datasets, and analyzing multiple types of geospatial information through cloud-based geospatial analytics.
A key restraining factors impacting the growth of the geospatial analytics market is the high cost of geospatial analytics solutions. The development of geospatial analytics solutions for acquiring real-time data increases the complexity of the GIS software. High complexities involved in the development of GIS software and real-time data collection result in high cost of software. Due to this, companies with limited financial resources are not able to invest in commercial geospatial solutions. The implementation of geospatial analytics solutions requires high initial investment, thereby resulting in a lower rate of adoption in small and medium-sized companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Geospatial Analytics Market
4.2 Market By Component
4.3 Market Top Three Types
4.4 Market By Application
4.5 Market Top Three Verticals and Regions
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Market Overview
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Drivers
5.1.2.1 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)
5.1.2.2 Integration of Geospatial Technology With Mainstream Technologies
5.1.2.3 Advancements in Geospatial Analytics With the Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics
5.1.3 Restraints
5.1.3.1 High Cost of Geospatial Analytics Solutions
5.1.3.2 Regulations and Legal Issues
5.1.4 Opportunities
5.1.4.1 Increasing Use of Location-Based Services
5.1.4.2 Development of 4d Gis Software
5.1.5 Challenges
5.1.5.1 Complexities Involved in Integration of Geospatial Data With Enterprise Solutions
5.2 Industry Trends
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 Geospatial Analytics: Case Studies
5.2.2.1 Case Study 1: Retail Company Increases Operational Productivity
5.2.2.2 Case Study 2: Healthcare Company Improves Perinatal Health Services
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.4 Standards
6 Geospatial Analytics Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software & Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Surface & Field Analytics
7.3 Network & Location Analytics
7.4 Geovisualization
7.5 Others
8 Market By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surveying
8.3 Medicine & Public Safety
8.4 Disaster Risk Reduction & Management
8.5 Climate Change Adaptation
8.6 Others
9 Geospatial Analytics Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Business
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Utility & Communication
9.5 Government
9.6 Defense & Intelligence
9.7 Natural Resources
9.8 Others
10 Geospatial Analytics Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements
11.2.2 Expansions
11.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
11.3 Market Ranking, By Key Player
12 Company Profiles
- AAM Pty Ltd
- Alteryx
- Autodesk
- Bentley Systems
- Critigen
- Descartes Labs
- Digitalglobe
- ESRI
- Fugro N.V.
- General Electric
- Geospin
- Harris Corporation
- Hexagon AB
- Mapidea
- Maplarge
- Maxar Technologies
- Oracle
- Orbital Insights
- Pitney Bowes
- RMSI
- SAP
- Tomtom International BV
- Trimble
- Zillioninfo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rt9mxj/geospatial?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geospatial-analytics-market-2018---global-forecast-to-2023-300637220.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article