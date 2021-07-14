Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Solution, Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analytics), Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The geospatial analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 59.5 billion in 2021 to USD 107.8 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market include the increasing number of AI and ML based GIS solutions, development of smart cities and urbanization, advancement in big data analytics, and increased deployment of IoT sensors across locations.

Based on type, network and location analytics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, network and location analytics is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Network and location analytics is primarily used to solve complex routing problems by businesses in the transportation and logistics vertical. Most of the verticals are expected to adopt network and location analytics solutions in the coming years to reduce additional time and costs incurred due to less efficient networks.

On-premises deployment mode to lead the market during the forecast period

The on-premises segment is estimated to lead the geospatial analytics market due to security and data privacy concerns. Organizations are making the use of geospatial analytics solutions and services for increasing business agility and productivity by gaining valuable insights on various regions and changing business trends around the world.

North America to lead the market share and Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is one of the most prominent regions in the geospatial analytics market. In North America, geospatial analytics technologies are extensively used in applications such as construction, agriculture, transportation, and utilities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for niche technologies, such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and ML the adoption of geospatial analytics is a must for developed and developing countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Geospatial Analytics Market

4.2 Market, by Component

4.3 Market, by Solution

4.4 Market, by Service

4.5 Market, by Type

4.6 Market, by Deployment Mode

4.7 Market, by Organization Size

4.8 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Application

4.9 Market, by Vertical

4.10 Market, by Region

4.11 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Ai and Ml-Based Gis Solutions

5.2.1.2 Development of Smart Cities and Urbanization

5.2.1.3 Increased Deployment of IoT Sensors Across Locations

5.2.1.4 Advancements in Big Data Analytics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Related to Geoprivacy and Confidential Data

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Gis Solutions and Geospatial Data Barriers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technical Advancements in 4D Gis Software

5.2.3.2 Advancements in 5G Communications Technology

5.2.3.3 High Adoption Rate in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Related to Capabilities and Benefits of Geospatial Analytics

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Manpower

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.4 Disruptive Technologies

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.4.2 Internet of Things

5.4.3 Cloud Computing

5.4.4 Big Data Analytics

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

6 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

7 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Solution: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

7.2.1 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding: Market Drivers

7.3 Data Integration and Etl

7.3.1 Data Integration and Etl: Market Drivers

7.4 Reporting and Visualization

7.4.1 Reporting and Visualization: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers

7.5 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

7.5.1 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis: Market Drivers

7.6 Other Solutions

7.6.1 Other Solutions: Market Drivers

8 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Service: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Consulting

8.2.1 Consulting: Market Drivers

8.3 Integration and Deployment

8.3.1 Integration and Deployment: Market Drivers

8.4 Support and Maintenance

8.4.1 Support and Maintenance: Market Drivers

9 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Type: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Surface and Field Analytics

9.2.1 Surface and Field Analytics: Market Drivers

9.3 Network and Location Analytics

9.3.1 Network and Location Analytics: Market Drivers

9.4 Geovisualization

9.4.1 Geovisualization: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers

9.5 Other Types

9.5.1 Other Types: Market Drivers

10 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Technology: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.2 Technology: Market Drivers

10.2 Remote Sensing

10.3 Global Positioning System

10.4 Geographic Information System

10.5 Other Technologies

11 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 On-Premises

11.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

11.3 Cloud

11.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

12 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Organization Size

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

12.2 Large Enterprises

12.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

12.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

12.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

13 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Application: COVID-19 Impact

13.2 Surveying

13.2.1 Surveying: Market Drivers

13.3 Medicine and Public Safety

13.3.1 Medicine and Public Safety: Market Drivers

13.4 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

13.4.1 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers

13.5 Climate Change Adaptation

13.5.1 Climate Change Adaptation: Market Drivers

13.6 Other Applications

13.6.1 Other Applications: Market Drivers

14 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Vertical

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

14.2 Utility

14.2.1 Utility: Market Drivers

14.3 Government

14.3.1 Government: Market Drivers

14.4 Defense and Intelligence

14.4.1 Defense and Intelligence: Market Drivers

14.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

14.5.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers

14.6 Real Estate and Construction

14.6.1 Real Estate and Construction: Market Drivers

14.7 Healthcare

14.7.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

14.8 Mining and Natural Resources

14.8.1 Mining and Natural Resources: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers

14.9 Security

14.9.1 Security: Market Drivers

14.10 Logistics and Supply Chain

14.10.1 Logistics and Supply Chain: Market Drivers

14.11 Automotive

14.11.1 Automotive: Market Drivers

14.12 Agriculture

14.12.1 Agriculture: Market Drivers

14.13 Other Verticals

14.13.1 Other Verticals: Market Drivers

15 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Region

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Major Players

17.1.1 Esri

17.1.2 Precisely

17.1.3 Oracle

17.1.4 Sap

17.1.5 Google

17.1.6 Alteryx

17.1.7 Hexagon Ab

17.1.8 Tomtom

17.1.9 Trimble

17.1.10 Maxar Technologies

17.1.11 Rmsi

17.1.12 Maplarge

17.1.13 General Electric

17.1.14 Bentley Systems

17.1.15 Fugro

17.2 Start-Up/Sme Players

17.2.1 Orbital Insight

17.2.2 Mapidea

17.2.3 Geospin

17.2.4 Sparkgeo

17.2.5 Orbica

17.2.6 Descartes Labs

17.2.7 Skymap Global

17.2.8 Remot Technologies

17.2.9 Carto

17.2.10 Ubimo

17.3 Companies Having Presence in Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar

17.3.1 Pasco Corporation

17.3.2 Mandalay Technology

17.3.3 Geoviet Consulting

17.3.4 Gis Co. Ltd

17.3.5 Suntac Technologies

17.3.6 Geomatic Consulting International

17.3.7 Imago Global

17.3.8 Mappointasia

17.3.9 Vegastar Technology

17.3.10 Here Technologies

18 Appendix

