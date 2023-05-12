Geospatial analytics market size to grow by USD 102.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing adoption of geospatial data analytics in the healthcare and insurance sectors to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geospatial analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.72% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. It is a desirable market for GIS products because it was a pioneer in implementing cutting-edge technologies across industries. The industrial sector is technologically advanced and developed throughout the region. As the industry is more developed, there are more success stories. This eventually causes technology adoption to accelerate. Additionally, the top vendors in the market have a strong presence, and penetration in the North American region also contributes to the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geospatial Data Analytics Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Geospatial Analytics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This geospatial analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (GPS, GIS, remote sensing, and others), end-user (BFSI, government and utilities, telecom, manufacturing and automotive, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the GPS segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. GPS allows for the georeferencing, positioning, navigation, and control of time and frequency, which helped the GPS to become the largest segment of the global geospatial data analytics market in 2022 and the trend is also expected to continue. The use of a GPS as a data input for a GIS becomes more common, particularly to collect field data and locate precise geospatial data. It is a satellite-based radio navigation system owned by the US government and run by the US Space Force. It is also one of the geospatial data analytics technologies. Hence, such technological advances drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Geospatial Analytics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of geospatial data analytics in the healthcare and insurance sectors significantly drives market growth.

Evidence-based medicine heavily depends on geography and spatial relationships. For instance, Dr. John Snow tracked cholera deaths caused by a contaminated water source in the Soho neighborhood of London in the 1840s using a map, which was the healthcare sector's first application of analytics.

tracked cholera deaths caused by a contaminated water source in the Soho neighborhood of in the 1840s using a map, which was the healthcare sector's first application of analytics. To improve patient care and personal health, geodata infrastructure is used in medical informatics. Tracking the water quality in major cities, examining a person's location information and exposure to chemicals, and visualizing the risk of heart disease and stroke are a few of the major applications.

Thus, such factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of smart cities is an emerging trend in the geospatial analytics market growth.

The term smart cities refer to the integration of various digital technologies, which improve communication between devices by enhancing their performance, lowering costs, and assisting in the efficient use of resources.

With the aid of smart cities, end-users can respond to urban settlement challenges more quickly.

During the forecast period, there is expected to be an increase in the number of smart cities. Resultantly, it is anticipated that the installed smart devices in these smart cities will generate a significant amount of data.

To innovate for a better future with faster connectivity and provide prompt suggestion-based services, this data will need to be analyzed.

Hence, such trends are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data privacy and security concerns are major challenges that may impede market growth.

Since devices are connected via the internet and rely on the use of both private and public networks, data privacy and security issues are the main challenges for any organization and a highly secure environment must be created as important data is transferred through the system networks.

A system network for an organization includes a variety of devices that occasionally may lead to interoperability problems.

Moreover, data breaches and cybersecurity problems have increased as a result of increased connectivity and data sharing.

In the past, cybersecurity efforts were focused on a limited number of connected devices.

Hence, such challenges may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Geospatial Analytics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the geospatial analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the geospatial analytics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the geospatial analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the geospatial analytics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center maintenance and support services market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 12.04% and is estimated at USD 7.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. This data center maintenance and support services market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government, and defense, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in data center spending is notably driving the data center maintenance and support services market growth.

The data acquisition (DAQ) system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 560.39 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power and energy, automotive, aerospace and defense, education and research, and others), type (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing demand for 5G and other high-speed connectivity technologies is the primary trend in the market.

Geospatial Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 102.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri Global Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, TomTom NV, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global geospatial analytics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global geospatial analytics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global geospatial analytics market 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global geospatial analytics market 2022 - 2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global geospatial analytics market 2022 - 2027 ($ billion)

5.2 Global geospatial analytics market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global geospatial analytics market Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ billion)

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 26: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 27: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 28: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 29: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 30: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 31: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.7 Market condition

Exhibit 32: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 35: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on GPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on GPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 GIS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on GIS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on GIS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on GIS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on GIS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Government and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Government and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Government and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Government and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Government and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Manufacturing and automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Manufacturing and automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Manufacturing and automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Manufacturing and automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Manufacturing and automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Retail and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Retail and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 81: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 82: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 84: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 114: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 118: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 119: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 121: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 122: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 124: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 126: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 127: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 128: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 129: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 130: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 131: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 132: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 133: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 134: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

13.4 Alteryx Inc.

Exhibit 139: Alteryx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Alteryx Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Alteryx Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings

13.5 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 143: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Autodesk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

13.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 147: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

13.7 CartoDB Inc.

Exhibit 151: CartoDB Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: CartoDB Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: CartoDB Inc. - Key offerings

13.8 Esri Global Inc.

Exhibit 154: Esri Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Esri Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Esri Global Inc. - Key offerings

13.9 Fugro NV

Exhibit 157: Fugro NV - Overview



Exhibit 158: Fugro NV - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Fugro NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Fugro NV - Segment focus

13.10 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 161: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 164: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

13.11 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 166: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 167: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 169: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

13.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 171: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

13.13 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 176: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

13.14 Maxar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 181: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

13.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 185: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 186: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 187: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 188: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: SAP SE - Segment focus

13.16 TomTom NV

Exhibit 190: TomTom NV - Overview



Exhibit 191: TomTom NV - Business segments



Exhibit 192: TomTom NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 193: TomTom NV - Segment focus

13.17 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 194: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 195: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 196: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 197: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 198: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 199: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 200: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 201: Research methodology



Exhibit 202: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 203: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 204: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio