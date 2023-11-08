Geospatial Analytics Market to grow by USD 102.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by Increasing adoption of geospatial data analytics in healthcare and insurance sectors- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "geospatial analytics market by technology (GPS, GIS, remote sensing, and others), end-user (BFSI, government and utilities, telecom, manufacturing and automotive, and retail and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the geospatial analytics market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 102.97 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geospatial Data Analytics Market 2023-2027

The increasing adoption of geospatial data analytics in the healthcare and insurance sectors is a key factor driving market growth. Geographic and spatial relationships play an important role in evidence-based medicine. The use of GeoData infrastructure for improving patient care and overall health is carried out in the field of medical informatics. One of the main applications is to monitor water quality in large urban areas, gather information about people's location and exposure to harmful substances as well as visualize heart disease and stroke risk.

Market Challenge

Data privacy and security concerns are significant challenges impeding market growth. Safety and data privacy are the greatest challenges for any organization, given that devices connect through the Internet to a network used by consumers or public networks. Moreover, when large volumes of data are transferred through the system network, it is necessary to set up a very secure environment.

The geospatial analytics market has been segmented by technology (GPS, GIS, remote sensing, and others), end-user (BFSI, government and utilities, telecom, manufacturing and automotive, and retail and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the GPS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The GPS can allow control of georeferencing, location, navigation, time, and frequency. It is becoming more and more popular to use GPS as input data into GIS, particularly when it comes to gathering field maps and finding accurate geographic information. The U.S. government owns and operates a satellite radio navigation system operated by the U.S. Space Force.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the geospatial analytics market:

Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri Global Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, TomTom NV, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc.

