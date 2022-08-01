Geospatial Analytics Market worth $107.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Geospatial Analytics Market"

379 – Tables

55 – Figures

344 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Forecast units USD Million Estimated Year Market Size USD 59.5 billion in 2021 Forecast Year Market Size USD 107.8 billion by 2026 Segments covered Components, Solution, Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Alteryx (US), Bentley Systems (US), CARTO (US), Descartes Labs (US), ESRI (US), Fugro (Netherlands), General Electric (US), Geospin (Germany), Google (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Mapidea (Portugal), MapLarge (US), Maxar Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Orbica (New Zealand), Orbital Insight (US), Precisely (US), RemOT Technologies (Spain), RMSI (India), SAP (Germany), Skymap Global (Singapore), Sparkgeo (Canada), TomTom (Netherlands), Trimble (US), Ubimo (US)

Increased internet connectivity due to advancements in communication technology and increased flexibility due to cloud computing is changing the way companies are delivering software and services to their customers. Geospatial analytics solution providers are also taking advantage of this improved business ecosystem to provide their customers with easy access to geospatial data. With cloud computing, several users can easily access geospatial data and leverage cloud computing resources to perform analysis and mapping.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198354497

Among the solutions, the data integration and ETL segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The data integration and ETL solution is used to carry out these associated tasks. Data can be obtained from various sources, including mobile devices, business applications, sensors, and Radio Frequency Identifications (RFIDs). The data obtained can be linked to location data and analyzed with the help of location analytics. ETL helps in extracting geographic data from any source system, transforming it into a format based on users' needs, and loading it in target systems.

Based on application, the surveying segment is leading the geospatial analytics market in 2021. Surveying is a technique to determine distances and angles between two points on the earth's surface. It plays a central role in infrastructure development, transportation planning, land boundary determination, construction planning, urban planning, and smart city development. Surveyors use GNSS hardware and GIS software to collect, import, convert, and store geographic data. The demand for surveying in planning and construction would boost the demand for the surveying application.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=198354497

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for geospatial analytics. In this region, geospatial technologies are utilized for rural and agricultural development. In APAC, companies are engaged in engineering and construction, mining and manufacturing, insurance, and agriculture and implement GIS technologies to identify potential markets and use geospatial information to make strategic decisions. In addition, the development of smart cities in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries has driven the demand for 3D GIS in this region.

4D GIS assembles a large volume of information in a simple manner to provide better decision-making. 4D GIS tools can be used to monitor various changes, such as monitoring changes in weather or monitoring the progress of construction work overtime. Geospatial technologies are being increasingly used to incorporate spatial geographic data and analyze and visualize space across time. 4D GIS data includes 2D data, 3D data, and time change data. Technical advancements in the 4D GIS software represent a significant opportunity for geospatial analytics service providers.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type (Imagery Analytics, Video Analytics), Collection Medium (Satellites, UAVS, and GIS), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Component (Platform, Services and Hardware), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/geospatial-analytics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/geospatial-analytics.asp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870038/GEOSPATIAL_ANALYTICS_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets