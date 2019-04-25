Geospatial Analytics Service InSite™ Delivers Powerful Service Provider Management Tools for Real Estate Portfolios

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospatial Analytics® is proud to announce the release of Geospatial Analytics Service InSite™, the latest addition to its industry-leading strategic real estate management platform.

With this powerful new offering, facilities managers can conduct actionable analysis of the actual cost, timeliness, quality and performance of service vendors as compared to estimates, contractual commitments and even competitors. Geospatial Analytics Service InSite can uncover hidden opportunities to implement improvements, avoid costly service risks and enable strategies for improving results while lowering costs.

Geospatial Analytics Service InSite joins Geospatial Analytics' suite of well-known asset management platforms such as Geospatial Analytics Asset InSite and Geospatial Analytics Inspection InSite, used and trusted by large property operators around the country.

"Our customers spend a significant amount of their budget on service providers such as maintenance contractors, landscapers, HVAC specialists and janitorial services," said Cynthia Timm, President of Geospatial Analytics. "Meanwhile, there's little transparency into the performance and comparative costs of any given service provider. Our goal was to create a solution that removes the guesswork and leverages analytics to increase management effectiveness."

Geospatial Analytics Service InSite can efficiently track hundreds of service providers using objective criteria, making comparisons and analysis truly actionable. Integrating with existing legacy systems, this powerful solution is easy for the entire facility management team to use. This strategic capability also works seamlessly with a full suite of additional Geospatial Analytics asset management tools.

"Real estate management is a complicated business," Timm said. "Our job is to make it easier, and Geospatial Analytics Service InSite is a big part of that. This new solution will help facility managers retain better quality service, reduce risk and optimize their spending on service providers."

To learn more visit http://www.geospatialanalytics.com , call a Geospatial Analytics representative at 877-291-3282, or email support@geospatialanalytics.com .

About Geospatial Analytics

Founded in 2005, Geospatial Analytics is an innovative development firm specializing in strategic, cost effective, agile, and easy-to-use real estate management software that empowers property owners and facility managers with the analytics to better understand and strategically manage their businesses. As a global leader in real estate management technologies, Geospatial Analytics has a 98 percent customer retention rate. The company serves some of the world's largest companies in retail, finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, energy and education with over $1 trillion in combined real estate valuations.

SOURCE Geospatial Analytics

Related Links

http://www.geospatialanalytics.com

