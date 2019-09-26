GeoSpectrum Technologies Celebrates Successful ASW Sea Trial With the Royal Canadian Navy

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpectrum Technologies (GeoSpectrum) announces the successful trial of the Towed Reelable Active Passive Sonar (TRAPS) on board the HMCS Glace Bay, completing the final assessment of the system. The Department of National Defence's science and technology organization, Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC), recently conducted performance trials with HMCS Glace Bay, the second Kingston Class vessel from which the GeoSpectrum's TRAPS sonar was operated.

The sonar performed well through the trials period, meeting predicted ranges in target detection, in both passive and active modes against different targets, and the system was easily deployed and recovered by a single operator.

The extremely compact and cost-effective qualities of TRAPS makes it highly attractive for small, large and unmanned vessels. Its unique and demonstrated ability to offer towed active sonar capability for low, medium, and high frequencies as well as passive sonar in the system are generating interest from multiple customers.

Paul Yeatman, President of GeoSpectrum, commented: "We are very pleased to see the system operated well on HMCS Glace Bay. I believe this is an ideal system to augment Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities and allow Canada to better support missions such as anti-narcotics operations."

GeoSpectrum has already been selected for international programs involving the TRAPS system, developed with support from Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) and Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP) with Curtiss-Wright. This is seen as a huge success for Canada, and GeoSpectrum is witnessing growing interest in the system worldwide.

About GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

GeoSpectrum Technologies is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada based supplier of marine acoustic hardware and systems. Its range of offerings include sonars and sonar upgrades (towed and hull mounted), acoustic communication, submarine targets, diver deterrent systems, moored surveillance solutions, Very Low Frequency (VLF) systems and more. The company supplies its products to the defence, oil and gas, surveillance, and environmental sectors.

GeoSpectrum is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd.

